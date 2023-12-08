Preview: Wizards head to Brooklyn for Friday contest with Nets

The Washington Wizards (3-17) are in Brooklyn ready to face the Nets (11-9) as they look to bounce back after a hard-fought loss to the Sixers on Wednesday evening. Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

Delon Wright (left knee sprain -- out)

Ryan Rollins (right knee strain -- out)

Johnny Davis (left calf strain -- out)

Daniel Gafford (left ankle sprain -- questionable)

Landry Shamet (right rib sprain -- out)

NETS:

Ben Simmons (left lower back; nerve impingement -- out)

Lonnie Walker IV (left hamstring strain -- out)

MOVING THE BALL

On Wednesday night against Philly, the Wizards had one of their best offensive showings of the season. They scored 126 points and they did it by moving the ball and getting everyone involved. Six different Wizards players scored between 14 and 23 points and the team dished out a season-high 39 assists. Normally, that's a recipe for a win in the NBA, but reigning MVP Joel Embiid put his superhero cape on and carried the Sixers down the stretch.

If the Wizards can replicate the success they had sharing the ball and getting everyone involved, they'll be in a prime position on Friday night.

STOPPING BROOKLYN'S MOMENTUM

The Nets are right around .500 on the season (11-9) but are one of the league's hottest teams right now. They've won five of their last six games with their only loss coming by one point. Over that six-game stretch, they're second in offensive rating (122.4), ninth in defensive rating (111.3), and first in net rating (11.1). They've simply gotten into a rhythm, and it's a rhythm that teams haven't been able to take them out of.

This means the little things will be all the more important on Friday night for the Wizards. Taking care of the ball, getting back on defense, staying out of foul trouble, cleaning the glass -- all aspects of the game will require a great deal of focus and attention.

MIKAL BRIDGES VS KYLE KUZMA

While the Nets and Wizards are two different teams that play different styles of basketball and have different goals for this season, they do have one glaring similarity: Their respective top players and the numbers they put up.

Mikal Bridges and Kyle Kuzma are averaging nearly identical box score numbers this season.

Scoring: Bridges: 23.3 PPG Kuzma: 23.2 PPG

Rebounding: Bridges: 6.2 RPG Kuzma: 5.9 RPG

Assists: Bridges: 4.0 APG Kuzma: 4.8 APG

