Preview: Wizards head to Boston for matchup with Celtics

The Washington Wizards (9-41) will have their hands full on Friday night as they take on the team with the best record in the NBA, the Boston Celtics (39-12). Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: TD Garden (Boston, MA)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

Marvin Bagley III (low back contusion -- out)

Isaiah Livers (right hip; joint capsule inflammation -- out)

Patrick Baldwin Jr. (right ankle sprain -- questionable)

CELTICS:

Jayson Tatum (non-COVID illness -- questionable)

EUGENE OMORUYI GETTING AN OPPORTUNITY

Eugene Omoruyi is one of the three Wizards players on a two-way roster spot, meaning he goes back and forth between the Capital City Go-Go (G League) and the Wizards. With Marvin Bagley III sidelined due to injury, Omoruyi has gotten some extended run in the last two games, checking in as the primary reserve big man. It's an opportunity he hasn't let slip past him.

In the first of those two games, Omoruyi made a big impact, posting a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double and adding three assists and three steals. Last game, the scoring wasn't there, but he still made all of the little plays that bring energy to the floor. He scored three points, grabbed three rebounds, dished out three assists, and notched three steals -- the classic 3/3/3/3 stat line.

Those types of numbers are indicative of how Omoruyi plays. He works as hard as anyone on the court, bringing instant energy off the bench. Even when the shot isn't going in, he's finding ways to make an impact in other areas.

Against Boston, Omoruyi will likely have another chance to get on the court and show what he's got.

COREY KISPERT'S PROGRESSION

Corey Kispert is one guy who seems to get better each and every week for the Wizards. Improvement has been a constant theme for the third-year swingman, but his last game was one of the most impressive games he's had in a Wizards uniform.

Kispert was giving the Cleveland Cavaliers a steady diet of buckets over the course of all four quarters. He was attacking the cup, shooting the three-ball well, and operating as Kyle Kuzma's main scoring partner. He poured in 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field and 4-of-9 shooting from deep to go along with seven rebounds and two assists.

In order for the Wizards to keep pace with the Celtics offensively, Kispert will have to provide a spark once again.

CLOSING OUT ON KRISTAPS PORZINGIS

The Celtics are one of the most talented teams in the NBA. There's a reason their record is what it is. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the two best players on the team. Jrue Holiday and Derrick White anchor the backcourt on both ends of the floor. Their bench is solid. But the key to unlocking the Celtics' best looks all season long has been Kristaps Porzingis.

Washington fans know as well as anyone how dangerous Porzingis can be when he's stretching the floor. His 3-point shooting ability pulls the opposing bigs away from the rim and opens up the entirety of the court for his teammates.