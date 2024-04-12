Preview: Wizards face Bulls in final home game of the season

By Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd)

The Washington Wizards (15-65) back in D.C. to face the Chicago Bulls (38-42) in their final home game of the 2023-24 season on Friday night. It will also be Fan Appreciation Night for Wizards fans in attendance, including special giveaways and promotions. Here is everything you need to know:

Where: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

Radio: Team 980 & The Wizards App

Injury Report:

WIZARDS:

Eugene Omoruyi (non-COVID illness – questionable)

Deni Avdija (non-COVID illness -- questionable)

Kyle Kuzma (right ankle sprain – out)

Richaun Holmes (left toe contusion – questionable)

Jordan Poole (non-COVID illness – questionable)

Bilal Coulibaly (right wrist fracture – out)

Tyus Jones (back sprain – out)

Landry Shamet (calf strain – out)

Marvin Bagley III (right knee sprain – out)

BULLS:

Ayo Dosunmu (quadriceps – questionable)

Andre Drummond (ankle – questionable)

Julian Phillips (foot – out)

Lonzo Ball (knee – out)

Patrick Williams (foot – out)

Zach LaVine (foot – out)

RAINING THREES

The Wizards came within one made three-pointer away from tying a franchise record in Tuesday night’s loss in Minnesota with 20 makes on the night. Corey Kispert (25 points) and Jordan Poole (24 points) notched five triples each in the 130-121 loss.

Deep shooting might be key in Friday’s home contest. Chicago ranks 28th in the NBA in threes made per game with just 11.5. Meanwhile, Washington has made at least 16 threes in three of their last four games.

The Wizards also made 14 and 13 triples in their last two contests against the Bulls, respectively. Hitting that 14th triple was especially key in their last contest: a 107-105 victory in Chicago back on March 25th.

GO JOHNNY GO

Johnny Davis comes into Friday’s home matchup off arguably the best game he’s played all season against the Timberwolves. He went 3-of-4 from the field for 10 points (one shy of his season-high 11 back in November) and snagged three rebounds in 20 minutes.

Moreover, Davis looked comfortable with the ball in his hands. He had a good shot diet, knocking down a corner three for his first bucket and making a point to penetrate the lane from the wing for tough layups.

With his injury designation now behind him, it’ll be interesting to see how interim head coach Brian Keefe employs Davis against Chicago. Washington’s backcourt could be shorthanded with Tyus Jones out with a back sprain and Jordan Poole questionable with a non-COVID illness. Davis and fellow guard Jared Butler, fresh off signing a new NBA contract, could be of key significance.

PATRICK BALDWIN JR.’S STREAK

In the wake of recurring injuries, the Wizards have had to deploy some deeper rotational players more so than usual of late. Patrick Baldwin Jr. headlines that list, and has made good on his increased role over the last two games.

On Sunday in Toronto, the forward notched his first-career double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, then followed it up with a 15-point, six-rebound night in Minnesota two days later. It’s the first time Baldwin has strung together two consecutive double-digit scoring outputs all season.