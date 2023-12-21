Preview: Wizards continue West Coast road trip with contest in Portland

Halfway through their four-game West Coast road trip, the Washington Wizards (4-21) are now in Portland, set to clash with the Trail Blazers (7-19). Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Moda Center (Portland, OR)

WHEN: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

Johnny Davis (left calf strain -- out)

Landry Shamet (right rib sprain -- out)

Delon Wright (left knee sprain -- out)

TRAIL BLAZERS:

Shaedon Sharpe (right adductor soreness -- out)

Robert Williams III (right knee; ligament tear -- out)

PORTLAND'S GUARD DEPTH

While the Blazers have a talented frontcourt led by Jerami Grant and Deandre Ayton, their guards are the engine that drives the team. Even with Shaedon Sharpe (16.8 points per game) out of the lineup due to injury, the Blazers still have a deep wealth of talent at the guard position.

Scoot Henderson, the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, is coming on strong after a relatively slow start to his rookie season. He's starting to look more comfortable and is finding his offensive rhythm. Malcolm Brogdon is a veteran, do-it-all guard tasked with bringing experience and composure to a young team. And as if containing those two guys wasn't a tall enough task, the Blazers also have Anfernee Simons, who is having a career year, averaging over 25 points and nearly six assists per game.

Defending Portland's guards at the point of attack will be crucial for Washington.

JORDAN POOLE'S ATTACK

Another way to make things tough on the Blazers' guards is to make them work on defense. That opens up a prime opportunity for the Wizards' best scoring guard, Jordan Poole.

As Poole grows accustomed to his new team, he's gone through natural ups and downs. That's normal for ball-handlers as they adjust to new systems, new teammates, and new defensive schemes from opponents. Despite the ups and downs, the last few games have been uber-encouraging for Poole. In his last three contests, he's averaged 24 points on .509/.500/.833 shooting splits to go along with 4.7 assists and a +3.7 plus/minus. In his last game, Poole even tied his career-high with eight made threes on 13 attempts.

Keep an eye on Poole and how he picks his spots to attack on Thursday night.

GETTING OUT IN TRANSITION

One area the Blazers struggle in is transition defense. They turn the ball over at the third-highest rate in the league (15.5% turnover ratio) and allow the third-most points off turnovers (19.2) and fourth-most fastbreak points (16.1).

This is great news for the Wizards who are at their best when playing fast and pushing the ball up the court. Transition offense has been an area of success for the Wizards all season long. They're currently sixth in points off turnovers (18.1) and third in fastbreak points (16.8).