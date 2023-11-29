Preview: Wizards close out November with battle in Orlando

The Washington Wizards (3-14) are coming off a solid win in Detroit and are now headed to Orlando for a matchup with the Magic (12-5). Can they close the month of November on a high note? Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Amway Center (Orlando, FL)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

Delon Wright (left knee sprain -- out)

Ryan Rollins (right knee strain -- out)

MAGIC:

Wendell Carter Jr. (left hand; fractured third metacarpal -- out)

Markelle Fultz (left knee tendinitis -- out)

Jonathan Isaac (left ankle soreness -- questionable)

CREATING OFFENSE

The Magic are currently the hottest team in the NBA. They hold the longest winning streak (seven games) and they're streaking up the Eastern Conference standings. To say they're one of the breakout teams of the 2023-24 season would be an understatement.

What's so unique about Orlando is how they've gone about winning games. They're an old-school style of team. They're 28th in the league in 3-point attempts at a mere 30.1 per game. Instead of shooting a high volume of threes, this team makes their bones on defense. They have the second-best defensive rating in the association (107) and allow the fifth-fewest points per game (107.4). Naturally, they're also top 10 in allowing second-chance points, fastbreak points, and points in the paint.

In order for the Wizards to win this game, they'll have to find ways to create offense. Look to Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole to lead the way on that end of the floor.

PROTECTING THE BALL

Another thing the Magic do well is turn their stout defense into offense. They're first in the league by a wide margin in points off turnovers at 21.1 per game. The next closest team is under 20 with the Chicago Bulls sitting at 19.8.

Thankfully, the Wizards have been relatively good at taking care of the ball this season. They're in the top half of the league in that category, largely because of their floor general Tyus Jones. He's a coach on the court, he controls the offense, and he rarely turns the ball over. That'll be extra important on Wednesday night.

CONTAINING FRANZ WAGNER AND PAOLO BANCHERO

It's no secret who the top players on the Orlando Magic are: Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero are two of the best young forwards in the game, and they're learning how to play together, making them even scarier.

The two 6-foot-10 forwards cause matchup issues using their size and physicality to their advantage while playing with the downhill attacking nature of scoring guards. Together, they're averaging nearly 40 points per game and shooting over 45% from the field.