Preview: Wizards begin road trip in Miami

The Washington Wizards are kicking off a four-game road trip with a matchup against the Miami Heat.

WHERE: Kayesa Center (Miami, FL)

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

Marvin Bagley III (lower back spasm -- out)

Isaiah Livers (right hip joint capsule inflammation -- out)

Richaun Holmes (left big toe sprain – questionable)

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro (right foot media tendinitis – out)

Kevin Love (right heel bruise – out)

Josh Richardson (right shoulder surgery)

CRASHING THE BOARDS

The Wizards won the rebounding battle on Friday night against the Hornets, hauling in 54 boards to Charlotte’s 48. Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Richaun Holmes led the way, each pulling in eight or more rebounds. With Marvin Bagley III out of the lineup, Holmes got the starting nod and delivered 14 points and 11 rebounds in his first start as a Wizard.

Holmes is listed as questionable for tonight’s game against Miami, so if the big man can’t go it will be crucial for the Wizards to box out and rebound as a team. The Heat average 42 per game, just one more than Washington’s season average. The Wizards will need to account for Miami’s All-Star center, Bam Adebayo. Adebayo ranks 11th in the league in rebounds per game at 10.3. Standing at 6’9”, Adebayo is the shortest player in the league averaging 10+ rebounds per game. The Wizards will need to get a body into him and rebound as a team.

For the Wizards, Deni Avdija is averaging 9.3 rebounds per game since the All-Star break. Avdija grabbed 14 rebounds against the Hornets on Friday night to go along with his 18 points.

CONTAINING JIMMY BUTLER

Jimmy Butler is having another stellar season for the Heat, averaging 21.7 points on 50% shooting to go along with 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Butler currently has the highest offensive rating of his career at 116.4. Butler’s strength is getting into the paint and creating contact, which leads to him getting to the line. Butler is 14th in the league in free throw attempts (despite missing 19 games) and he knocks down 85% of his 8.2 attempts per game, good for seven points a night.