Preview: Wizards battle Raptors in second leg of road back-to-back

The Washington Wizards (2-7) are in Toronto to play the Raptors (4-5) in the second game of their road back-to-back. Can the Wizards get back in the win column? Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, ON)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: The Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

TBD

RAPTORS

Christian Koloko (illness; respiratory issue -- out)

Gary Trent Jr. (right foot; plantar fasciitis -- questionable)

BILAL COULIBALY'S GROWTH

19-year-old rookie Bilal Coulibaly played the best game of his young career on Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn. With the Wizards' offense struggling, Coulibaly provided a much-needed spark from all three levels of the floor. He was knocking down threes, attacking the rim, creating shots for teammates, and turning defense into offense.

Coulibaly finished the game with a career-high 20 points on an efficient 8-of-12 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 shooting from deep to go along with seven rebounds, three assists, and four steals. Now, just 24 hours later, Coulibaly gets another chance to build on his inspiring foundation.

KNOCKING DOWN THREES

On Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn, the Wizards' defense was solid. They were rotating to shooters, getting back in transition, and limiting quality paint looks. Unfortunately, it was just one of those games where the shots weren't falling. Wizards not named Bilal Coulibaly shot 25-of-76 from the field (32.8%) and 6-of-34 from three-point land (17.6%).

Sometimes that happens in hoops. Good looks just don't find the bottom of the net. If the Wizards' defense can maintain form from Sunday afternoon and the offense can knock down some open shots, the Wizards will have a good chance in this one.

CONTAINING SCOTTIE BARNES

Scottie Barnes has had an impressive start to the 2023-24 season. The third-year forward is averaging career highs across the board, putting up 20.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. What makes Barnes so tough to defend is his combination of skill and physicality. Not only is he long -- he's skilled. Not only is he quick -- he's strong.