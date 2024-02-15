Preview: Rising Stars Challenge featuring Wizards rookie Bilal Coulibaly

After a sensational start to his rookie season, Washington Wizards wing Bilal Coulibaly has been selected to participate in the 2024 Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night. Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)

WHEN: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

FORMAT

The 2024 Rising Stars Challenge is a four-team, single-elimination tournament. Each game will have an Elam-style ending, meaning it will be played to a target score, rather than played under a set time limit. The first round of games (the semifinals) will be played to a target score of 40. The championship game will be played to a target score of 25.

ROSTERS

Three of the four teams (featuring NBA rookies and sophomores) were drafted by basketball legends Pao Gasol, Tamika Catchings, and Jalen Rose. The fourth team will be coached by Detlef Schrempf and is comprised of NBA G League players.

Coulibaly was drafted by Gasol to play for Team Pau and will be joined by Brandon Miller, Brandin Podziemski, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Cason Wallace, and his former Metropolitans 92 teammate in France, Victor Wembanyama.

THE TOURNAMENT

Team Jalen and Team Tamika will kick things off in Game 1. After that, Coulibaly and Team Pao will play Team Detlef (the G League roster) in Game 2. The winners of each game will meet up in the final game to determine the Rising Stars Champion.

Coulibaly's first game will be fascinating to watch. It's an opportunity for Wizards fans to watch him play alongside others in his draft class (and one year older), and watch him compete against some up-and-coming stars likely to be drafted in 2024.

Two of the stars on Team Detlef are Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland. Both guys currently play for G League Ignite and are projected to be lottery picks in the next NBA Draft.