National Girls and Women in Sports Day: Monumental Sports Network's Meghan McPeak

The Washington Wizards are celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day by honoring and saluting the work of all women in the Monumental Sports and Entertainment organization, including the one and only Meghan McPeak, Wizards Sideline Reporter and Mystics Play-by-Play Broadcaster.

McPeak was born and raised in Hamilton, Ontario, a suburb of Toronto. Basketball was always her sport. She grew up around the game, played it from a young age, and eventually worked her way to the collegiate level, playing point guard for the Humber College women’s basketball team in Toronto. This helped pave her way into the sports broadcasting world.

“I always knew that somehow I wanted to stay around the game,” said McPeak. “Initially, I wanted to actually be a strength and conditioning coach. But the way it was being taught, it wasn’t conducive to me. I found out when I was 30 that I was dyslexic, and I had no idea going through high school and college that I was dyslexic.”

The trials and tribulations of going through that college program with undiagnosed dyslexia helped McPeak realize that she wanted to change directions. This is when she made the life-changing switch to radio and broadcast.

“I was going to lose my scholarship and end up flunking out,” said McPeak. “That’s when I figured out that I wanted to do radio. It was a complete 180 of my grades and everything because I was hands-on learning. In radio and TV, you learn as you’re doing the program versus from a textbook. It was a complete game-changer.”

Once she made the switch to broadcasting, McPeak was off and running. She started out as an analyst. After playing in her own basketball games for Humber College, she’d hop on the headset and analyze the men’s games. “I essentially wanted to be the Canadian Doris Burke,” said McPeak. But soon after starting as an analyst, she found her true passion: play-by-play.

One night, the local university play-by-play commentator got sick and the broadcast team asked if McPeak could fill in. She said yes, and from that point on, nothing would ever be the same.

“Someone got sick, I had to fill in, and I haven’t looked back,” said McPeak with a smile.

After college, McPeak did play-by-play for a professional team in Canada, then got her first job in the NBA world working for the Raptors 905, the Toronto Raptors G League affiliate, and also working pre and post-game radio shows for the Raptors. In 2018, she got a job with the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards G League affiliate, and was the play-by-play broadcaster for their inaugural season.

Since her start with the Go-Go, McPeak has been covering D.C. hoops since moving to The District in 2018. After a few years of calling games for the Go-Go and Mystics, she earned the job of Wizards Sideline Reporter in 2022, the role in which she currently works.

Growing up in Canada and not having access to traditional American cable channels, McPeak didn’t see many women in sports on her TV screen as a kid. Having access to ESPN, she did see Burke and Robin Roberts, but those two were on the analysis side of broadcasting, not the play-by-play side. Her experiences with the Go-Go, Mystics, and Wizards have helped her be the role model for others that she didn’t have growing up.

“It’s surreal to think that I could be, for a younger version of me, what I didn’t have. When I made the decision to go into radio, I made the right decision, because it means that something is changing, and I’m helping be part of that change.”

Even though she didn’t have many women in the space to look up to as role models growing up, she hasn’t been alone in her professional journey thus far. She credits Kayla Grey, LaChina Robinson, Kate Scott, Lisa Byington, Burke, Amy Audibert, Tiffany Greene, Zora Stephenson, Monumental Sports Network’s Christy Winters-Scott, and many more for years of both mentorship and friendship in the industry.

“It’s a long list, but those are the women who come to mind the most.”

Now, McPeak is in a special position as a woman in the industry that others look up to. She’s able to take the advice she’s been given throughout her journey and give that advice to girls across the world who one day want to be in her position.

The best piece of advice that McPeak has been given, and that she now gives, is to control what you can control.