Behind the Bobblehead: Virginia Ali

On January 15, the Washington Wizards will host the Detroit Pistons in D.C. for an afternoon game on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. As part of the DMV Bobblehead Series, the fans will receive a one-of-a-kind bobblehead of Virginia Ali, Co-Founder of Ben's Chili Bowl and someone who had a personal relationship with Dr. King.

Ali was first shown the bobblehead when Wizards guard Jordan Poole presented it at her 90th birthday party.

"When it was presented to me, I was absolutely speechless," said Ali of her bobblehead. "I'm like, 'What is this? How did this happen? How did somebody do this? I had no idea... I was amazed... Very happy of course. I couldn't imagine me being a bobblehead. I just couldn't imagine it. That's for important people."

Of course, Ali's humble demeanor naturally downplays her importance and unique legacy in The District.

"I'm humbled by the work she has done that has served the community," said Virginia's daughter-in-law Vida. "I'm proud to be part of the family and to know that the matriarch received that because it's somewhere we're continuing the legacy and we're doing something right in serving the city."

Jordan Poole x Virginia Ali Bobblehead Presentation | 12/14/23

CONNECTION WITH MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR.

Ben's Chili Bowl was founded in 1958 by Virginia Ali (then Virginia Rollins) and her fiancé Ben Ali. It is known for its classic chili half-smokes and milkshakes. To this day, it's one of the most desired eateries in the Nation's Capital. Ben's Chili Bowl's famed seating area has seen the likes of activists, athletes, musicians, politicians, and celebrities from all walks of life.

Not only was it a place that fed Duke Ellington, Anthony Bourdain, Barack Obama, and countless others, but it was in fact a spot Dr. King visited often during the civil rights movement. He frequented the Chili Bowl multiple times and formed a friendship with both Virginia and Ben Ali.

Needless to say, from just moments of speaking with Virginia, it was clear how much her experience with Dr. King meant to her. She was delighted to tell a specific story about the March on Washington, which she and her husband Ben attended.

"I remember vividly one story that I thought was so tremendous that [Dr. King] told me," Ali recalled. "He said they had had a meeting with President Kennedy to talk about the injustices of Black people at the time. When he told President Kennedy that he was going to bring a large number of people to protest those injustices, President Kennedy said, 'I don't think that's a good idea, Dr. King. If you do that, and there's an incident, it'll set your movement back.' And Dr. King responded with, 'There won't be an incident. There will not be an incident.' And as it turned out, he brought 250,000 people here without an incident."

She continued, "Ben and I had the pleasure of going down to that march, and all you could see was a sea of people -- all colors, all ages, all backgrounds. It was just amazing. It was such an uplifting day. The speeches that were made, the singing, and finally his 'I Have a Dream' speech. We were left with just a day of inspiration and a day that we knew change was going to come."

With 250,000 additional people in D.C., the Alis knew the Chili Bowl would be extra busy, so after the March on Washington, Ben and Virginia headed back to the Chili Bowl where they were ready to serve food for the crowd of people that would be coming in after the March.

"It was a wonderful day," Virginia remembered with pride.

To this day, it's still the people that inspire Ali more than anything else. She loves to connect with individuals from all over the world when they come into the Chili Bowl for a meal. After all, it was the thought of community that got her into the business in the first place.

"I've always enjoyed people," said Ali. "My first job was at a bank, and at that bank, I learned how much I enjoyed interacting with different people all day long. So when I met my husband and we fell in love and wanted to be married -- when he proposed, he also asked me if I'd be willing to partner with him in opening a little restaurant. And I'm thinking, 'More people! Yes! I think I can do that.' And today, 65 years later, it keeps me alive."

CONNECTION WITH THE WIZARDS

Over the years, just like the rest of D.C., the Wizards players, coaches, and staff have been frequent visitors at Ben's Chili Bowl. From supporting each other in community events to the Chili Bowl having a vendor at Capital One Arena, the relationship between the restaurant and the team is one filled with mutual love and admiration.

"You know, I have three sons," Virginia said when asked about the Wizards. "Basketball people -- basketball people! They played in school, but more importantly, we've had season tickets to the Wizards games for I don't even know how long. We've even had a couple of them up on the wall at the Chili Bowl. They've been loyal Washingtonians as far as we're concerned, visiting the Chili Bowl from time to time, and we love them. We love the Wizards."

Vida Ali happily exclaimed after her mother-in-law, "Being D.C.'s basketball team, and us being what we are to the community, we could not have had a better partner in serving the community. [The Wizards'] guests are our guests. It's been a beautiful journey, just them enjoying the community, having a game, and then we get a lot of them coming to the Bowl either before or after."

Whether it's Virginia's passion for the Wizards or the Chili Bowl, all things boil back down to the basic element of community that is so important to her. It's one of the things that inspires her family every day.

"I don't think she realizes how inspiring she is," says Vida of her mother-in-law. "I think she just shows up and does what she does every day. And what's important is that's the secret. You being your authentic self and treating other people the way you would like to be treated, you actually build a legacy... I watch her with single moms who are having difficult times raising a teenage son or daughter, or a young couple getting married because she was married to [Ben] for over 50 years. And I watch the advice that she gives, and it goes back to some basic fundamental moral values: To just be a decent person."

After getting to know Virginia Ali for a short period of time, anyone would understand why she chooses to live by the specific quote: "People who love people are the luckiest people in the world."

Wizards fans can get their honorary Virginia Ali bobblehead on January 15th at Capital One Arena.