Behind the Bobblehead: Pusha T

There are few names in hip-hop that can say they’ve had the career that Pusha T has had. With multiple Grammy nominations, Top-100 hits, and collaborations with some of the biggest names in the industry, Pusha T’s career has spanned multiple decades at the highest level. He’s played shows at the biggest arenas, appeared in Paris Fashion Week for some of the world’s top designers, and represented major brands as an ambassador. But on March 17th, when the Washington Wizards take on the Boston Celtics at Capital One Arena, Pusha T will be recognized in a way that he’s never experienced before: his very own bobblehead.

“I have to be honest, I have never had a bobblehead made of me in my likeness, ever,” said Pusha T. “You know, when I first heard the opportunity, I thought it was an honor. I looked it as an honor, honestly.”

The Virginia native is the third in the Wizards’ DMV Bobblehead series, joining Ben’s Chili Bowl’s Virginia Ali of D.C. and professional tennis player Frances Tiafoe of Maryland. Pusha T’s bobblehead shows the rapper dressed in a black Wizards Boundary Stones sweatshirt with black pants and sneakers while holding a Wizards-branded microphone. The figurine is standing atop a base that is modeled after the ‘Welcome to Virginia’ sign with his name on the bottom edge.

“Me representing Virginia alongside those two, I’m in great company. I’m definitely in great company, for me it feels like a lot of hard work has paid off to even be considered for something like this.”

Growing up in Virginia Beach, he was drawn towards the Wizards (then known as the Bullets) given their proximity.

“Where I’m from in Virginia, the closest team that we had to us was the Wizards. So, we naturally gravitated in fanfare to the Wizards. It’s always been like that since they were the Bullets.”

The Grammy-nominated artist has been fond of D.C. since his childhood.

“I just have such a strong history, it’s always been very supportive, D.C. has always been supportive of my music career,” he said. But his affinity for the DMV has continued into adulthood, as he moved to Bethesda in the mid-2010s, where his relationship with the Wizards grew deeper.

“I will say that I moved from the 757, Norfolk, VA, to Bethesda, MD and probably lived there for 5-6 years and that was my entertainment, going to the games was my entertainment.”

Career and the DMV Music Scene

Pusha T rose to prominence as a member of the hip-hop group Clipse with his brother No Malice (originally known as Malice) and worked with fellow Virginian Pharrell Williams in the early 2000s. In the early 2010s, Pusha T launched his solo career and, in 2018, his album Daytona was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Grammy Awards. Pusha T then followed up with his latest album It’s Almost Dry in 2022, which would again earn him a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. In the summer of 2024, he is slated to go on tour with Kid Cudi for the Insano World Tour, with a stop at Capital One Arena on July 13th. Pusha T also recently performed at the Kennedy Center last November as part of a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop.

For Pusha T, the hip-hop scene in D.C. measures up to anywhere else in the country.

“I think the DMV, Mid-Atlantic region, however you want to call it, I think that it has been a cornerstone, especially in East Coast Hip-Hop,” he said. “It’s been a tastemaker circuit for years when it comes to music, whether it’s hip-hop, R&B, the strong party scene was where you would test records.”

Basketball and Family

For Pusha T, basketball is something that has always been part of his life. From playing in rec leagues as a kid to using it as a source of exercise now, it’s the competitive spirit that brings him back to the court.

“I’ve just always used it and utilized it in a sense of health, just like getting out there and really running and working out, without feeling like you’re working out,” he said. “The competitive spirit kinda takes over you and you forget that this is a pretty extreme workout running up and down the court.”

Now, there is a new source of joy with basketball for the artist: his three-year-old son. The two play together on his Nerf hoops at home. But what will the toddler think of his dad in the form of a bobblehead?

“I don’t know!” laughed Pusha T. “He hasn’t seen it yet – he has a stuffed doll of me, so sometimes I see him play with it and he speaks to it and calls it ‘Fake Daddy’, so let’s see how he takes to the bobblehead.”

The artist’s ties to the DMV run deep. Expect a warm reception on Sunday for Pusha T and his family inside Capital One Arena.

“D.C. has always welcomed me with open arms. It’s awesome just to be a part of it.”