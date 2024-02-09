Behind the Bobblehead: Frances Tiafoe

On Saturday, February 10, the Washington Wizards will host the Philadelphia 76ers. As part of the DMV Bobblehead Series, the first 10,000 fans at Capital One Arena will receive a special bobblehead of DMV icon Frances Tiafoe.

"When they brought the idea, I thought they were honestly joking," said Tiafoe of the moment he learned he was going to be a bobblehead. "I love the Wizards. I grew up watching them. To feel like I'm part of the franchise is amazing."

DMV ROOTS

Tiafoe was born in Hyattsville, MD, just down the road from College Park, where his dad worked at the Junior Tennis Champions Center (JTCC). That's how Tiafoe was initially introduced to tennis. As he grew up and his skills developed at the JTCC, Tiafoe made his way through the junior rankings before turning pro in 2015. The rest is history.

Immediately bursting onto the scene as one of the sport's brightest stars, Tiafoe quickly made an impact at the pro level. In 2018, he won his first Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) title. The last American man to accomplish that at his age? Andy Roddick in 2002. Then, in 2023, he sky-rocketed up to no. 10 overall in the ATP rankings. He was only the third African-American man to ever rank in the ATP top 10, joining the legendary Arthur Ashe and James Blake.

Still, no matter where the game of tennis takes him, Tiafoe loves repping the DMV.

"It's a big thing," said Tiafoe. "I love where I'm from. To be able to always rep it. To have people from the crowd always scream out 'I'm from PG [County]!' or 'I grew up in Baltimore!' or 'I'm from the DMV,' that means a lot because I really rep that area hard. I follow all the sports. I love where I'm from because it's changed my life so much."

LOVE FOR BASKETBALL

While Tiafoe never deviated from playing tennis, he's always loved basketball and the Wizards.

"I grew up on John [Wall]. I grew up on Brad [Beal]... I obviously loved Gilbert Arenas -- Agent Zero -- he was the man. Antawn Jamison, Caron Butler, all those guys were super cool."

Tiafoe's love of basketball even landed him a roster spot in the 2023 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, helping Team Dwyane Wade play their way to victory.

"It was insane," Tiafoe joked. "I don't think I've been that nervous to do anything in my life. I trained hard before. I was in the gym a lot... I felt good about it."