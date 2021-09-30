NBC Sports Washington, Wizards announce regional TV schedule for 2021-22 NBA season

WASHINGTON, DC – NBC Sports Washington today announced its coverage of the Washington Wizards’ 2021-22 NBA season, highlighted by live coverage of 84 combined regular-season games and preseason matchups, the return of comprehensive gameday programs, and extensive multiplatform content on NBCSportsWashington.com and the MyTeams app.

NBC Sports Washington will present live coverage of 81 of the Wizards’ 82 regular-season games and three preseason matchups, beginning when the team tips off against the New York Knicks in an exhibition game on Oct. 9 (7 p.m.). NBC Sports Washington’s regular-season coverage begins with the Wizards’ opener in Toronto against the Raptors on Oct. 20 (7:30 p.m.).

Live-game coverage on NBC Sports Washington will again be led by play-by-play announcer Justin Kutcher and analyst Drew Gooden – a former Wizards player and 14-year NBA veteran – who are entering their third season as the Wizards television announcing team.

This season, NBC Sports Washington will again surround live Wizards games with live gameday programs Wizards Pregame Live and Wizards Postgame Live to provide news, analysis and commentary for a half hour before and one hour after games. The shows will be hosted by Wes Hall and feature a stable of experienced voices, highlighted by longtime Wizards insider Chris Miller, former Wizards Jason Smith and Tony Massenburg, and Glenn Consor. Kutcher and Gooden will also appear on the pregame and postgame programs.

NBC Sports Washington’s live coverage, including pregame and postgame shows, will continue to be available to authenticated subscribers on the MyTeams app and NBCSportsWashington.com.

Comprehensive digital content covering the Wizards and the NBA will continue to be provided across NBC Sports Washington’s digital properties. Exclusive news, analysis, commentary and information will be available daily by Wizards reporter Chase Hughes and a team of multiplatform content creators.