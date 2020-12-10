NBC Sports Washington announces comprehensive coverage of Wizards’ 2020-21 NBA season

BETHESDA, Md. – Dec. 10, 2020 – NBC Sports Washington today announced its comprehensive coverage of the Washington Wizards’ 2020-21 NBA season, highlighted by live coverage of all 40 combined preseason and scheduled regular-season matchups; new one-hour gameday programs; and extensive written, video and audio content on NBCSportsWashington.com and the MyTeams app.

NBC Sports Washington will present live coverage of all three Wizards’ preseason games, beginning Sunday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. against the Brooklyn Nets, and all 37 regular-season games covering the first half of the regular season announced by the NBA, which the Wizards tip off on Dec. 23 at Philadelphia at 7 p.m. Live-game coverage will again be led by play-by-play announcer Justin Kutcher and analyst Drew Gooden – a former Wizards player and 14-year NBA veteran – who are entering their second season as the Wizards television announcing team.

This season, NBC Sports Washington will surround live Wizards games with expanded and enhanced gameday programs Wizards Pregame Live and Wizards Postgame Live. The one-hour shows will provide a blend of news, analysis and commentary before and after games, delivered through the perspectives and insights of a cast of former players, basketball experts, team insiders and special guests. The programs will also include notable features, including unique video breakdowns and exclusive interviews.

Wizards Pregame Live and Wizards Postgame Live will be hosted by Wes Hall and feature a stable of experienced voices, highlighted by longtime Wizards reporter Chris Miller, former Wizards players Jason Smith, Brendan Haywood, Tony Massenburg along with other notable contributors such as Glenn Consor, Jimmy Patsos and Quinton Mayo. The programs will debut surrounding the Wizards’ second preseason game, against the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 17 (7 p.m.) and will return for the regular-season opener the following week.

NBC Sports Washington’s live coverage, including pregame and postgame shows, will continue to be available to authenticated subscribers on the MyTeams app and NBCSportsWashington.com.

Comprehensive written, video and audio content covering the Wizards and the NBA will continue to be provided across NBC Sports Washington’s digital properties. Exclusive news, analysis, commentary and information will be available daily by Wizards reporter Chase Hughes and a team of multiplatform content creators. The full stable of NBC Sports Washington’s hosts, analysts and writers will regularly provide news, analysis, perspective and interviews on the Wizards Talk podcast.