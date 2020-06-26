Wizards set to return to play in Orlando

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced their final eight games of the 2019-20 regular season today, set to be played in Orlando at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Washington will begin its eight games on July 31, with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns at 4:00 p.m. The 2019-20 Wizards season is presented by Capital One.

“We are all looking forward to reuniting as a team and having the opportunity to represent our DC Family in Orlando as we resume the regular season,” said Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “As exciting as it will be to see our players competing on the court again, we are equally eager to be able to use this platform to continue the amazing and inspiring work that our players and organization have done in addressing issues of social injustice and providing relief during the pandemic.”

The team will resume the season against the Suns, marking the second time the two teams will face each other after Washington won the initial meeting 140-132 on November 27 in Phoenix. Washington’s remaining schedule consists of five Eastern Conference opponents (Brooklyn, Indiana, Philadelphia, Milwaukee and Boston) and two Western Conference teams (Oklahoma City and New Orleans). The Wizards have played at least one game against all their upcoming opponents this season other than the New Orleans Pelicans. The team will close out the regular season against the Boston Celtics on August 13.

The Wizards’ first seven games will be televised on NBCSW, with the broadcast information for their final game against Boston TBD. All games will be broadcast via radio on WFED 1500 AM.

Washington will continue with individual player workouts at the MedStar Wizards Performance Center through July 6. They will then depart for Orlando on July 7 and complete a mandatory quarantine period prior to beginning a three-week training camp before the resumption of games. Playoff play-in games are set to begin on August 16 (if necessary), with the first round of the playoffs beginning on either August 17 or August 18.

At the suspension of the NBA season on March 12, the Wizards had amassed a record of 24-40, which left them as the ninth-seed in the Eastern Conference and 5.5 games behind the Orlando Magic for the final playoff spot. Under the format for the resumption of play, the ninth seed in the conference can force a potential two-game playoff with the eighth seed (the ninth seed must defeat the eighth seed twice, while the eighth must only win once) if the ninth seed finishes within four games of the eighth seed in the final standings.

Wizards Schedule