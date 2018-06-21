NBA Mock Draft Roundup 5.0

The 2018 NBA Draft is TONIGHT. In our final mock draft roundup, we take a look at who the Wizards are projected to take in everybody’s last mocks.

ESPN: G Lonnie Walker, Miami

"Walker didn't have a consistent or efficient freshman season, but his talent, combined with the lack of depth at his position, is keeping him in this range. His youth, strong frame, 6-foot-10½ wingspan and ability to shoot with his feet set or off the dribble make him a candidate to rise as teams search for upside and diamonds in the rough.”

Washington Post: G Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech

“The Wizards hit with Kelly Oubre in a similar place in the draft three years ago, and Smith — a tantalizing prospect with big-time athleticism — could be a similar success story.”

Sports Illustrated: Round 1 – G Lonnie Walker, Miami

“Washington is facing another season in the luxury tax and could choose to move down lower in the first round and attach salary in the process. If the Wizards keep this pick and choose not to trade down, they have enough rotation security at present that they can afford to take whichever lottery-level falls to them. Walker’s athleticism and potential as a scorer are substantial and tantalizing. According to multiple league sources, a number of teams have flagged Walker’s medical, making him likely to slip toward the back of the lottery or out of it. While there’s not one glaring issue that puts him at immediate injury risk, there’s a varying degree of concern about how his frame will hold up long-term. Walker has been mentioned as a target for the Hawks, who have explored packaging draft picks to move into the late lottery.”

Round 2 – C Moritz Wagner, Michigan

”Wagner is another player with an outside chance at the first round, but his NBA outlook can be divisive depending on who you talk to. His size and ability to shoot the three give him a chance to stick as a role player, following in the footsteps of many similar defensive-challenged but offensively talented big men. The Wizards could immediately use a big that can space the floor.”

Yahoo Sports!: C Robert Williams, Texas A&M

“The 6-10 Williams is a lob-catching, rim-running, rim-protecting physical specimen with a 7-5 wingspan. If he’s motivated — as he should be playing pick-and-roll with John Wall — the Wizards will have a gem at 15.”

CBS Sports: G Lonnie Walker, Miami

"Quite simply: My nominee for 2018-19 Donovan Mitchell Candidate. Which is to say: An under-the-radar player taken outside the top 10 with the best shot at challenging for Rookie of the Year. Walker, highly regarded coming out of high school in 2017, was occasionally wowing with the Hurricanes last season and has only improved his stock since he declared. Headline- and highlight-making potential."

Sporting News: Round 1 - G Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech

“Not originally thought of as a one-and-done prospect, Smith now appears set to become the rare non-top 100 freshman to go in the first round. Reports indicate the Wizards — a team in need of some depth in the backcourt — are fans of Smith. The 6-4 guard is young for his class and may not make an impact immediately, but his statistical indicators suggest he could be due for a rapid development curve that turns him into a breakout player.”

Round 2 – Devonte Graham, Kansas

NBADraft.net: Round 1 – C Robert Williams, Texas A&M; Round 2 – G Jevon Carter, West Virginia



Bleacher Report: Round 1 - G Jerome Robinson, Boston College; Round 2 – Omari Spellman, Villanova



The Ringer: Round 1 - C Robert Williams, Texas A&M; Round 2 – G Trevon Duval



SB Nation: G Jerome Robinson, Boston College



Net Scouts: Round 1 - G Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech; Round 2 – G Tony Carr, Penn State



USA Today: G Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech



