NBA Mock Draft Roundup 3.0

With a week to go before the 2018 NBA Draft, we take a closer look at who the Wizards are projected to take with the No. 15 pick.

ESPN: C Robert Williams, Texas A&M

”Williams reminded everyone why he was such a highly touted prospect entering the season with an impressive run to finish the year, helping Texas A&M reach the Sweet 16. Despite playing out of position all season, he has shown that his game is tailor-made for the NBA as a rim-running, pick-and-roll-finishing, shot-blocker/offensive rebounder in the Clint Capela mold. John Wall would likely appreciate having someone like him to throw lobs to."

Washington Post: F Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State

“This spot could go in a few directions. Smith will be a consideration if he’s on the board, as could Knox and Troy Brown. But Bates-Diop should be able to immediately step in and provide shooting and defense on the wings, plus true size to defend big forwards — something the Wizards need in a bad way.”

Sports Illustrated: F Miles Bridges, Michigan State

“It’s worth wondering if the Wizards could move down from here and aim to shed salary if there’s nobody they love on the board. If they keep this pick, Washington will likely grab whichever top prospect falls out of the lottery, and there’s a scenario where it’s Bridges. Though he’s a tweener, Bridges is a good rebounder and passable jump shooter who has potential to be versatile defensively. The Wizards’ frontcourt stands to get more athletic, and having Bridges in the rotation at forward could enable them to play smaller and faster—and to John Wall’s strengths—much more frequently. He’d be great value here if he slips.”

Yahoo Sports!: F Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State

“Bates-Diop, the Big Ten Player of the Year, is a lesser version of Mikal Bridges. And that’s just fine. He can shoot, guard and thrive off the ball. He should fit in well next to John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr.”

CBS Sports: G Lonnie Walker, Miami

"Walker's freshman season didn't get off to a great start -- evidence being how he only averaged 8.1 points in 20.9 minutes per game through Miami's first 15 contests. But the 6-4 freshman averaged 14 points in Miami's final five regular-season games to remind NBA scouts why they view him as a strong-framed shooting guard with a future. Yes, he only shot 34.6 percent from 3-point range this season. But, remember, Walker shot 40 percent from beyond the arc two summers ago on the Nike EYBL circuit. So his lower percentage at Miami isn't too concerning."

Sporting News: G Khyri Thomas, Creighton

“The Wizards need depth all over the roster — and a general overhaul that they’re not likely to make. It might be good to add size here, but there are no ready-made big men once you get past the top 10 in the draft. Thomas could be a good fit, though. He is only 6-3.75, but his wingspan is 6-10.5 and he is a two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year. He also shot 40.6 percent from the 3-point line in three seasons with the Jays, giving him good credentials as an NBA 3-and-D guy.”

NBADraft.net: G Lonnie Walker, Miami



Bleacher Report: G, Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech



The Ringer: C Robert Williams, Texas A&M



SB Nation: C Robert Williams, Texas A&M



Net Scouts: G Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech



USA Today: G Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech



Los Angeles Times: C Mitchell Robinson, USA