NBA Draft Profile: Tyrese Maxey

Age: 20

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 200

Wingspan: 6’6”

Position: Guard

Stats: 14.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 3.2 APG, 34.5 MPG, 42.7% FG, 29.2% 3PT, 83.3% FT

Hometown: Dallas, TX

Strengths: Maxey is a speedy, crafty guard who jumped on the scene last season with 26 points in a clutch performance against Michigan State. He played both on and off the ball at Kentucky, which adds to his versatility offensively. The 6’3” combo guard uses his size and speed well to pressure the ball and plays sound off-ball defense. Maxey allowed only 0.26 points per one-on-one possession, which is in the 97th percentile according to NBA.com.

Weaknesses: Maxey will need to work on shot selection at the next level, as indicated also by his lack of efficiency. He’s not the most athletic and explosive guard, though he’s showed that he can still finish at the rim. He averaged 2.2 turnovers per game, so ball control and slowing down his hurried tendencies could help him at the next level.

Quotes (from interview with ESPN+)

On what he can bring to an NBA team: "At University of Kentucky, we come together and we sacrifice. I feel like I can bring a lot more than what I showed at Kentucky. I have a lot more in the tank."

On what separates him: "I want to do the things that people don't want to do. People don't even like working hard. So now I'm getting up early, before everybody. I'm outworking them then, and then I'm coming back and working even harder at another workout."