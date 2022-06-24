NBA community reacts to Wizards' selection of Johnny Davis

Posted: Jun 24, 2022

Thursday night, the Wizards made Johnny Davis the newest member of the D.C. basketball family, selecting him tenth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Davis, a highly regarded two-way guard out of Wisconsin, won Big 10 Player of the Year in 2022 and was won of the most recognizable names in college basketball. Here, we round up some of the best reactions to Washington’s first-round selection from around the basketball community.

