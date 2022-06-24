NBA community reacts to Wizards' selection of Johnny Davis
Thursday night, the Wizards made Johnny Davis the newest member of the D.C. basketball family, selecting him tenth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Davis, a highly regarded two-way guard out of Wisconsin, won Big 10 Player of the Year in 2022 and was won of the most recognizable names in college basketball. Here, we round up some of the best reactions to Washington’s first-round selection from around the basketball community.
With the 10th pick in the 2022 #NBADraft, we have selected @JohnnyDavis from @BadgerMBB!#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/W37cwHrIol— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 24, 2022
Heeeeeeeeeere’s Johnny!— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) June 24, 2022
With the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the @WashWizards select our guy @JohnnyDavis!#OnWisconsin x #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/TH4G5kSRZC
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis goes No. 10 to the Washington Wizards.— The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) June 24, 2022
"He is a terrific competitor who can play on both ends of the court." — @Sam_Veceniehttps://t.co/VBrMggCxbw pic.twitter.com/TLbh8dTz7z
The phone call that made @JohnnyDavis's @NBA dream a reality #DCAboveAll | @NBADraft pic.twitter.com/H9Jn0WQc3z— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 24, 2022
Johnny Davis is a wizard with the rock. It's only fitting that he's heading to the nation's capital.@slam_university @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/tQuGV5WMvq— SLAM (@SLAMonline) June 24, 2022
"Enjoy it, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity."— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 24, 2022
Coach Unseld @JohnnyDavis pic.twitter.com/uD3stH5S8S
Wiz fans approve of Davis at #pic.twitter.com/r4VHDT8COo— NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) June 24, 2022
Calm. Cool. Collected. pic.twitter.com/PCvPyQrBtQ— NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) June 24, 2022
Welcome to the NBA— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) June 24, 2022
Proud of you, @JohnnyDavis!#OnWisconsin x #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/XbRdNPjGsm
.@WashWizards select @JohnnyDavis with the 10th pick in the 2022 #NBADraft! Welcome to the DMV Johnny!#DCAboveAll https://t.co/9CZ4uhTlGa— Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) June 24, 2022
Welcome to Washington @JohnnyDavis #OnWisconsin https://t.co/3SyETyzxvJ— Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 24, 2022
