NBA community reacts to Wizards' selection of Johnny Davis

Thursday night, the Wizards made Johnny Davis the newest member of the D.C. basketball family, selecting him tenth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Davis, a highly regarded two-way guard out of Wisconsin, won Big 10 Player of the Year in 2022 and was won of the most recognizable names in college basketball. Here, we round up some of the best reactions to Washington’s first-round selection from around the basketball community.

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis goes No. 10 to the Washington Wizards.



"He is a terrific competitor who can play on both ends of the court." — @Sam_Veceniehttps://t.co/VBrMggCxbw pic.twitter.com/TLbh8dTz7z — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) June 24, 2022

Johnny Davis is a wizard with the rock. It's only fitting that he's heading to the nation's capital.@slam_university @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/tQuGV5WMvq — SLAM (@SLAMonline) June 24, 2022

"Enjoy it, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity."



Coach Unseld @JohnnyDavis pic.twitter.com/uD3stH5S8S — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 24, 2022