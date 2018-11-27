MSE Foundation to Match Giving Tuesday Donations Up to $25,000 to Five Local Nonprofits

WASHINGTON, DC. – In recognition of Giving Tuesday on Tuesday, Nov. 27, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation announced today an online campaign that encourages fans to donate to five nonprofits that serve the Washington, D.C., region.

MSE Foundation will provide matching grants up to $25,000 for each organization as part of their Giving Tuesday campaigns. Fans are encouraged to donate directly to the organizations using the links below.

The nonprofits include:

DC Central Kitchen: As the nation’s first and leading community kitchen, DC Central Kitchen develops and operates social ventures targeting the cycle of hunger and poverty. The organization’s life-changing ventures provide culinary training to jobless adults, turn wasted food into balanced meals for shelters and nonprofits, expand access to healthy food, and provide healthy, scratch-cooked meals in low-income schools. These efforts have been recognized with the leading national award for healthy school food innovation, The Golden Carrot; the Washington Business Journal’s Green Business Award for Innovation; and the DC Chamber of Commerce’s Community Impact Award. To learn more, visitwww.dccentralkitchen.org or follow @dcck on Twitter.

Click here to donate.

Fort Dupont Ice Arena: Friends of Fort Dupont Ice Arena (FDIA) provides increased opportunity, education, and inspiration to 3,000 young people of Washington, DC and the surrounding area through ice skating and educational activities.

Kids On Ice® (KOI) programming provides subsidized figure skating, hockey and speed skating lessons to youth in Washington DC Metropolitan area. This program is unique in that all three types of skating are Olympic sports, it offers programming to both boys and girls, and parents can choose from either a team sport or an individual sport. FDIA is the only public indoor ice arena located in Washington, DC.

Click here to donate.

Leveling the Playing Field: The purpose of Leveling the Playing Field (LTPF) is to give underprivileged children the opportunity to enjoy the pleasure of athletic involvement. LTPF collects donations of sports equipment from various teams, collegiate athletic departments, county recreation departments, families and individual donors from across the nation. Studies show that students who participate in interscholastic athletics have higher grade point averages, attendance rates, standardized test scores, educational aspirations, health habits and feelings of connection and belonging.

Click here to donate.

Martha’s Table: For nearly 40 years, Martha’s Table has supported strong children, strong families, and strong communities by increasing access to high-quality early childhood education, healthy food, and family resources. Martha’s Table believes every child, regardless of zip code, should have the opportunity to reach their fullest potential. In Washington, D.C., a city booming with promise and possibilities, there are unacceptable inequities that disproportionately affect children, families, and communities east of the Anacostia River. In June 2018, after years of planning and community engagement, Martha’s Table relocated its headquarters from 14th Street Northwest to a newly-constructed 43,000-square-foot home on Elvans Road in Southeast Washington, D.C., where the organization is redoubling its effort to ensure every child in the community is set up for success. For more information and to get involved, visit www.marthastable.org.

Click here to donate.

Playworks of Greater Washington, DC: Playworks is the leading national nonprofit leveraging the power of play to transform children’s social and emotional health. Through onsite direct-service coaching and training, Playworks partners with elementary schools, districts, and after-school programs to integrate physical activity and social-emotional learning skill-building during recess. The goal is to create a safe and welcoming place for every kid on the playground so students feel included, are active, and develop valuable social and emotional skills needed to thrive in the classroom and beyond. Playworks is building a play movement to change school culture and shape tomorrow’s citizens. Playworks of Greater Washington DC will serve 14,180 students in 35 schools across the DMV for the 2018-2019 school year.

Click here to donate.