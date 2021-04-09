Monumental Sports & Entertainment teams up with The Clorox Company,

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) announced their arrangement with The Clorox Company, who will be recognized as the “Exclusive Cleaning, Disinfecting, and Sanitizing Product Partner of the Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals, Washington Mystics and Capital One Arena.”

As part of the collaboration, Clorox will sponsor the “Capital One Arena Clean Team” by providing product to help maintain cleanliness from concourses to seating areas and beyond for every event at Capital One Arena. Clorox will also receive in-game mentions during each of the team’s regular season home contests and have a digital presence on the social media accounts of Capital One Arena, the Capitals, Wizards and Mystics.

As part of this arrangement, the Wizards and Clorox will collaborate on a community impact program. In February, the Wizards celebrated Black History Month in part by supporting local Black-owned businesses with the launch of their Shop Black DMV campaign. The goal of the campaign is to educate, amplify, support, and celebrate Black-owned businesses throughout the DMV. For more information on the initiative or to be included in future campaigns, click here.“We are excited to join with an industry leader like Clorox to help maintain the health and safety of Capital One Arena with their renowned products,” said Patrick Duffy, SVP, Global Partners, Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “And we are proud of their strong commitment to having a positive impact in the community, which is why we believe this is truly an impactful partnership.”

This year, Clorox joined the Wizards in supporting six local Black-owned businesses with product donations. They are:

- Spice Suite (https://www.thespicesuite.com/)

- Boombox Boxing (https://www.boombox-boxing.com/)

- Southwest Soda Pop Shop (https://www.swsodapopshop.com/)

- Ben’s Chili Bowl (https://benschilibowl.com/)

- The Museum DC (https://www.themuseumdc.com/)

- Henry’s Soul Food Café (https://www.henryssoulcafe.com/)

“Clorox is proud to be working with Monumental Sports & Entertainment to help contribute to a safer experience for fans, players and staff,” said Heath Rigsby, vice president of Out-of-Home at The Clorox Company. “We’re also happy to support the Wizards on their efforts to support local Black-owned businesses that have been especially hit hard by the pandemic – they are vital to maintaining thriving communities.”

The contributions made by Clorox to further support the selected Black businesses will be shared in exclusive content across the Wizards social media platforms.