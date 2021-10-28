Monumental Sports & Entertainment and MedStar Health enhance partnership

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monumental Sports & Entertainment and MedStar Health, the official medical provider of the Monumental Sports & Entertainment teams since 2014, have enhanced their partnership with the renaming of the shared team practice facility as the MedStar Health Performance Center.

The MedStar Health Performance Center is the hub for Monumental Basketball, serving as the training facility for the Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics and Capital City Go-Go. The state-of-the-art complex, designed with innovative technology such as Kinexon positioning and performance system (indoor GPS system) and Polar Team System (Heart Rate Monitoring) was opened in 2018 and includes two full courts with eight total baskets, a recently renovated training/treatment room and an expanded 1,500-square foot weight room, which includes equipment such as Keiser functional trainers, AlterG antigravity treadmills and Woodway treadmills. The MedStar Health Performance Center is the only facility to house an NBA, WNBA, and G-League franchise under one roof.

“During the facility renovation, Monumental Basketball and MedStar Health took the opportunity to revisit the name of the facility and chose MedStar Health Performance Center to reflect the commitment we both have to helping all of the athletes within Monumental Basketball reach their potential,” said Executive Vice President, Medical Affairs, and Chief Medical Officer for MedStar Health, Dr. Stephen Evans. “There are three teams training at this facility, which is unique within professional sports, and this new name reflects both how the center is truly used by them and how we view our role as long-term medical partners with Monumental Basketball."

MedStar Health’s sports medicine program is the premier sports medicine program in the region, which is reflected in their partnership with Monumental Basketball. MedStar Health has more than 16 physicians and clinicians dedicated to the three Monumental Basketball teams, providing world-class primary care, orthopedics, physical therapy and more.

“We were excited to finalize the much-needed programming and design of our training facility for the Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics and the Capital City Go-Go,” said Monumental Basketball Chief Planning & Operations Officer Sashi Brown. “MedStar Health Performance Center is the foundation of our athletic care and performance program. We are fortunate to have a global leader such MedStar Health as a partner in our training center. We are able to provide our athletes a basketball performance, designed to support to drive excellence through our nutrition, strength and training and other programs, all of which are supported by innovative technologies that allows them to refine their skills.”

There are designs celebrating the teams’ connection to the Washington, D.C. community throughout the MedStar Health Performance Center, including the D.C. map highlighting Ward 8 mounted on the ceiling. Digital displays telling the Monumental Basketball story are exhibited throughout the facility, while the main practice court features the 1978 NBA Championship banner of the Washington Bullets and the 2019 WNBA Championship banner of the Washington Mystics. As an homage to the athletes who have helped build the Monumental Basketball franchises, a new Legends Wall stands near the practice court to honor exceptional performances by Wes Unseld, Earl Monroe, Chamique Holdsclaw, Alana Beard and others as a trophy case recognizing the achievements of cornerstone athletes is exhibited in the foyer. The retired jerseys of Bullets players Unseld, Monroe, Phil Chenier, Elvin Hayes, and Gus Johnson also proudly hang in the practice court area.

The adjacent Entertainment and Sports Arena serves as the home arena for the Mystics and Go-Go. Opened in 2018 with the inaugural season of the Go-Go, the Entertainment and Sports Arena saw the Mystics christen their new home with the 2019 WNBA championship. Located in the heart of Ward 8, ESA can hold up to 4,200 fans for basketball games and 5,000 for concerts and other events, bringing new entertainment options to Congress Heights residents and the capability of hosting 350,000 visitors per year. To further solidify their commitment to the Congress Heights community, Monumental Sports & Entertainment has made a $10 million community investment towards community and economic revitalization of the St. Elizabeths East campus and surrounding community over its lease term.

About MedStar Health

MedStar Health uses the best of their minds and the best of their hearts to serve their patients, those who care for them, and their communities. Their 30,000 associates and 4,700 affiliated physicians are committed to living this promise through their core SPIRIT values – Service, Patient first, Integrity, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork – across their more than 300 locations including 10 hospitals, ambulatory, and urgent care centers. As the medical education and clinical partner of Georgetown University, MedStar Health is training future physician leaders to care for the whole person, and is advancing care through the MedStar Health Research Institute. From their telemedicine and urgent care services to the region’s largest home health agency, MedStar Health is committed to providing high-quality health care that’s also easy and convenient for their patients. At MedStar Health, it’s how we treat people. Learn more at MedStarHealth.org.