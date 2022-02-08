Monumental Sports & Entertainment Marks Partnership Announcement With The Embassy of The State of Qatar With A Donation a Youth Sports Nonprofit

Washington, D.C. – Today, Monumental Sports & Entertainment marked its partnership with the Embassy of The State of Qatar with a $25,000 donation from the Qataris to Leveling the Playing Field. The locally based nonprofit gives more children the opportunity to enjoy the mental and physical benefits of youth sports participation through the donation of used and excess sporting equipment to programs and schools, primarily serving low-income communities.

This exciting new partnership is announced on Qatar National Sports Day, celebrated annually on the second Tuesday in February to promote a healthy lifestyle in Qatar; and punctuates both organizations’ belief that sports have the power to bring people together.

Since 2015 Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation has donated more than $140,000 to Leveling the Playing Field to help grow their impact in our region. The organization has continued equipment donations and expanded to serve more youth programs. The latest donation to LPF from Qatar will allow local youth sports programs to reallocate funds to lower registration fees, expand their scholarship offerings enhance their existing athletic program and/or develop new programs.

In the coming months, MSE and The Embassy of The State of Qatar will develop additional opportunities to address the barriers of access to youth sports through different programs and initiatives in Washington, D.C. They will also work closely on creating cross-cultural sports connections in advance of the 2022 World Cup as Qatar prepares to deliver the next tournament.