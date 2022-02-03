Monumental Sports & Entertainment Debuts a Fan Sweepstakes Powered By the Blockchain, Presented by FTX

Washington, D.C. – Just one month after announcing their landmark partnership, making FTX US the first official cryptocurrency exchange and NFT (Non-Fungible Token) partner for Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the organizations today premier the FTX Impact Sweepstakes. The new fan engagement and community giving opportunity (Capitals Saves Prize and Wizards Blocked Shots Prize) gives Washington Capitals and Wizards fans a chance to cash in on their team’s defensive stops while those stops also help generate funds to go to nonprofit beneficiaries making a positive community impact in the Washington, D.C. area.

“This kind of fan engagement opportunity is what is so special about a partner like FTX US – being able to innovate around fan excitement, blockchain technology and doing good in the community is a unique offering which we know Caps and Wizards fans are going to truly appreciate,” said Jim Van Stone, President, Business Operations & Chief Commercial Officer. “We’re excited to merge for our fans the action on the ice and court with the action happening on the FTX app.”

To enter the sweepstakes, fans in the District and surrounding Maryland and Virginia regions must download the FTX app on their mobile smart device, register and enter code ‘CAPS22’ for the Capitals Saves Prize or ‘WIZ22’ Wizards Blocked Shots Prize. Fans will then receive their sweepstakes entry via NFT sent directly to their digital NFT wallet. Sweepstakes winners will be selected in a drawing on May 13, 2022 and paid entirely in Bitcoin.

Starting Tuesday, January 25,2022 through Saturday, April 30, 2022, in-game saves and blocks by Capitals or Wizards players at home or away game will be tallied. At the end of this sweepstakes period, the total saves and blocks will be multiplied by $50 and $250, respectively, and those funds will be added to team prize pools. Each prize pool will be split evenly, with 50% going to the sweepstakes winner and the other 50% will be donated to a team-selected community organization.

Half of the prize funds from Capitals Saves Prize will go to the Capital Impact Fund, which was established to raise money for organizations that provide access to the game of hockey, ensuring that anyone who wants to play, watch, teach, officiate, or otherwise engage with the sport of hockey can by way of equipment, ice time, school programs and program fees. Funds donated from Wizards Blocked Shots Prize will go to Urban Alliance, a nonprofit organization helping youth in D.C., Baltimore, Chicago, and Detroit overcome barriers to economic opportunity by providing skills training, paid work experiences, and professional networks to support advancement.

“The FTX Impact Sweepstakes will bring together NFTs, exciting moments in the game, a chance to win crypto and raise money for local charities. We're excited to partner with Monumental Sports & Entertainment on a first of its kind fan experience,” offered Avi Dabir, FTX US Vice President of Business Development.

About Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is America’s leading sports and entertainment family. Our people, players, teams, and events bring excitement and joy to millions. We invest and innovate to consistently raise the game so we can deliver extraordinary experiences that will inspire and unite our community, our fans, and our people. To learn more, please visit www.monumentalsports.com.

About FTX US

FTX US is a US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, built from the ground up. Our mission is for FTX US to grow the digital currency ecosystem, offer US traders a platform that inspires their loyalty, and become the market leading US cryptocurrency exchange. To learn more about FTX US, please visit: https://ftx.us/.