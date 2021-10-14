Monumental Sports & Entertainment Announces Partnership with Energix

WASHINGTON, D.C. – October 13, 2021– Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) today announced that Energix – Renewable Energies Ltd., a leading clean energy company with a global portfolio of sustainable projects, will become an official partner of the Washington Wizards. The Israeli company handles its U.S. operation from Arlington, Virginia.

Founded in 2009, Energix has quickly grown to be a leading independent power producer by way of solar, wind and storage clean energy projects. Energix’s overall success globally, financial stability and extensive industry experience allow it to build projects that create long-term value for landowners, local communities, its stakeholders, and the environment.

“A partner like Energix is such a unique opportunity for Monumental Sports & Entertainment and the Washington Wizards,” said Jim Van Stone, President of Business Operations & Chief Commercial Officer. “A brand that is growing in the sustainability and energy spaces with its hub in Northern Virginia is something Wizards fans can appreciate, and we could not be more excited to have Energix as part of our family.”

Spotting the growth of the U.S. renewable energy market, Energix Renewables, the U.S. subsidiary of Energix – Renewable Energies Ltd., is now focused on developing, constructing, financing, and owning utility-scale solar projects across America. To date, Energix Renewables has constructed and is operating more than 170MW of photovoltaic (PV) projects across the nation and has a significant pipeline of utility-scale solar projects in various stages of development, totaling more than 6GW.

“We are excited to partner with the Washington Wizards and be able to join this great team and its fan base,” said Asi Levinger, CEO, Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. “At Energix our core values are teamwork and excellence. It is why choosing to join the Wizards basketball family was an easy decision, as they uphold these values every day. As an Israeli company, we are even more honored to join the Wizards growing Israeli fan base and support the team! Energix looks forward to deepening our operations here in the United States, energizing the grid and the court, and for a great basketball season!”

As an official partner, Energix will have in-arena television network advertisements, Wizards courtside LED rotational and LED basket stanchion signage.