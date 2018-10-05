Monumental Sports & Entertainment Announces Guangzhou Long-Lions visit to Washington for Training Camp and game against the Washington Wizards

Washington, D.C – Today, Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced that the Chinese Basketball Association’s Guangzhou Long-Lions will travel to Washington, D.C. on October 7th for a weeklong training camp with the Wizards before the two teams play each other on Friday, October 12th at Capital One Arena. Alibaba Group will be the presenting partner of the Guangzhou Long-Lions and Washington Wizards training camp and game.

Throughout the week of training camp, MSE and Alibaba will host daily events, including a welcome reception, a dinner and a team trip to the Washington Capitals-Las Vegas Golden Knights game at Capital One Arena. Monumental Productions will also produce a documentary feature on the Long-Lions’ week in Washington.

“We’re thrilled to host the Long-Lions for the second consecutive year,” said Tommy Sheppard, Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Washington Wizards. “We love the chance to compete against one of the best teams in the CBA and to match up against talent from around the world.”

“We are excited to build on the incredible goodwill generated between Washington and Guangzhou through our shared love of basketball,” said Jim Van Stone, President of Business Operations at Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “Having a world-class partner like Alibaba is so important as we continue to expand the global power and reach of the Washington Wizards, who have historically led the way as ambassadors for basketball around the globe.”

“We are pleased to help bring this exciting event to basketball fans around the world,” said Michael Evans, President of Alibaba Group. “This partnership with Monumental and the Long-Lions is a great example of the unifying power of sports.”

The Wizards vs Long-Lions game will be broadcast in the US on NBCSW and will be available in China via BesTV. In addition, BesTV will provide its feed to NBCSW+, so viewers will have the option to watch either the US feed or the Chinese feed and get a global perspective on the game. The BesTV feed will also simulcast on Monumental Sports Network.

Over 300 million people in China play basketball, and according to the NBA, over 700 million people in China watched NBA programming during the 2016-2017 season. In 1979, the Washington Wizards, then the Washington Bullets, were the first NBA team to travel to play in China against the Chinese national team, in a trip that is at least partially credited for helping to popularize basketball there.