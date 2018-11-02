Monumental Sports & Entertainment Announces GEICO as First-Ever Jersey Patch Partner

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Nov. 2, 2018 – Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) and GEICO today announced a multiyear sponsorship agreement in which the insurance brand’s logo will prominently appear on Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics and Capital City Go-Go player uniforms, effective immediately. The two Washington, D.C. area-based organizations made the official announcement during a press event at Capital One Arena.

Click here to view the new GEICO-branded Wizards, Mystics and Go-Go uniforms

“When we set out to find a partner to share one of the most visible, most prominent partnership opportunities in sports, we knew we wanted a company that shared our commitment to community,” said Ted Leonsis, Founder, Chairman, CEO and Majority Owner of Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “GEICO has been a pillar of the Washington, D.C., community for decades, and they are one of the most influential advertisers in sports. That they have chosen to put their logo on their hometown teams is a great reminder of the power of basketball in Washington, D.C.”

“This is a wonderful new development in the long-standing partnership between GEICO and Monumental Sports & Entertainment,” said Bill Roberts, president and CEO of GEICO. “We’re excited about the national platform this jersey patch sponsorship gives us and the opportunity to continue to contribute to the improvement of the community we call home.”

The Wizards will debut the GEICO jersey patch on their uniforms Friday (Nov. 2) when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in a nationally-televised game on ESPN at 8 p.m. at Capital One Arena. All fans in attendance Sunday (Nov. 4) will be treated to a GEICO-sponsored Wizards jersey t-shirt when the team hosts the New York Knicks at 6 p.m. The Go-Go will play the first game in franchise history Saturday, Nov. 3, against the Greensboro Swarm at 7 p.m. at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Congress Heights.

The agreement pairs two organizations from the most powerful and influential city in the world who share strong commitments to community investment and supporting female athletes as they play the game they love while impacting the next generation of athletes. The “GEICO Cares” and “Players in the Community” programs will add to the power of this partnership and its impact throughout the DMV, including the Ward 8 neighborhood that houses the Entertainment & Sports Arena. Ward 8 is the only community in the country that hosts an NBA, WNBA and a G League franchise and GEICO is now the first jersey patch partner to have a patch on an NBA, WNBA and G League team. MSE will also team up with GEICO for the “Boys and Girls Club of America Salute” and will honor local BGC President & CEO Gabrielle Webster at Sunday’s Wizards game.

One of the most prominent and recognizable advertisers in sports, GEICO has been a proud partner of Monumental Sports & Entertainment for more than 25 years.

