Monumental Sports & Entertainment announces contract extension for Daniel Medina

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced today that Chief of Athlete Care & Performance Daniel Medina has been signed to a multi-year contract extension and will continue to lead shared medical services for athletes from the Washington Wizards, Mystics, Capital City Go-Go and Wizards District Gaming.

“Dani has been outstanding since joining Monumental Basketball to lead our Athlete Care and Performance function across all of our teams,” said President of Monumental Basketball Sashi Brown. “Athlete Care and Performance is absolutely critical to our goal of winning championships, and Dani brings an executive mindset to the function. Under his leadership, we have positively transformed how we treat and care for our athletes and he's provided invaluable leadership throughout the COVID pandemic. He has recruited a uniquely talented and experienced staff and is constantly looking for innovative ways to service and support our players on and off the court.”

Dr. Medina oversees all areas of athlete care and performance for the Monumental Basketball teams, including the medical and sports science departments, as well as the athletic training, physiotherapy, nutrition and strength & conditioning departments. He is currently in his third season in Washington, having spent the prior two years as the vice president of athlete care for the Philadelphia 76ers. Before his time in the NBA, Medina spent over a decade with Fútbol Club Barcelona when the club won 21 titles including three UEFA Champions League titles. Dr. Medina finished his tenure with the team as deputy director of the sports science and medical department, where he managed 2,000 athletes and more than 125 athlete care and performance staff members. Dr. Medina served as team physician for FC Barcelona from 2008-2015 and first joined its medical services department in 2005.