Monumental Sports & Entertainment and Fresh Vine Wine announce multi-year partnership and month-long fundraising effort in support of Coronavirus relief efforts in the D.C. region

WASHINGTON, D.C. (April 2, 2020) – Monumental Sports & Entertainment today announced a multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, a proud partner of the Washington Capitals, Washington Wizards and Capital One Arena, which offers premium low-carb, low-calorie, gluten-free, keto and vegan friendly wines available online, at retail and at future games and events at Capital One Arena.

As part of this new partnership, the two organizations are launching a month-long fundraising effort in support of ongoing coronavirus relief efforts within the D.C. community. Fresh Vine Wine will donate 15% of each bottle sold online to a Capitals or Wizards’ fan during the month of April to support Monumental Sport’s community partner DC Central Kitchen (DCCK). Since 1989, DCCK has worked to break the cycle of hunger and poverty in Washington, D.C. In addition to serving more than 37 million meals, they have provided rigorous culinary training to help nearly 2,000 individuals launch careers.

“Fresh Vine Wine’s commitment to not only provide a high-quality, direct-to-consumer product but also to be a great partner within the Greater Washington community is a terrific complement to our own values at Monumental Sports,” said Patrick Duffy, SVP, Global Partnerships. “We are excited to launch our partnership with a benefit to DC Central Kitchen who are not only feeding those in need but also creating job opportunities during this very difficult and challenging time.”

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, DCCK has ramped up its meal operations to address the pressing needs of the community. The organization has increased meal deliveries to local shelters and nonprofit agencies, including an additional 450 meals per day, and is offering to-go meals at five DC schools and nine mobile feeding locations serving youth. DC Central Kitchen continues to deliver fresh produce and healthy snacks to corner stores through its Healthy Corners program and announced a price cut of up to 50% on their already discounted fresh, whole fruits and vegetables. The organization is also providing fresh produce bags to its Culinary Job Training program students and staff looking for additional support while at home.

Capitals and Wizards’ fans can support this effort by visiting www.freshvinewine.com to view a selection of wines for purchase online. Fans must enter the promo code “MONUMENTAL15” at checkout to direct their donation to DCCK. Fresh Vine Wine makes premium wines for health-conscious individuals with a thoughtfully-crafted approach that results in a clean, all-natural, low sugar, low carb wine. The company offers a Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir to buy online and will ship orders directly to consumers. Free shipping is available with the purchase of three bottles or more. Check the website for shipping locations.

“Fresh Vine Wine is the result of a year-long development where we invited the active lifestyle community and retailers to help us better understand the wine category needs. Consumers are looking for a premium low-carb, low-calorie wine that doesn’t sacrifice on taste. And we couldn’t be prouder to offer a percentage of proceeds from our sales in April to go to the important work of DCCK – all delivered straight to your home,” said Rick Nechio, co-founder of Fresh Vine Wine of Napa, CA.

To learn more about DCCK’s coronavirus response efforts and what you can do to help, visit their website.