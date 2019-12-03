Monumental Foundation Refurbishes Courts in Ward 8

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil the courts it refurbished at Ferebee Hope Recreation Center in Ward 8 on Nov. 19. Participants included Monumental Sports & Entertainment Chairman and CEO Ted Leonsis, Washington Mystics Head Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault, Monumental Basketball Vice President of Player Engagement John Thompson III, Washington Bullets/Wizards Alumni Association member Tony Massenburg, Wizards mascot G-Wiz, Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White, Director of the DC Department of Parks and Recreation Delano Hunter and 50 students from nearby Hendley Elementary School.

The three courts are the newest refurbished recreational space by the Foundation and are MSE-themed, with a red, gray and blue color scheme featuring marks of the basketball teams under the Monumental Sports & Entertainment umbrella: the Go-Go, Mystics and Wizards. The courts also include a D.C. flag, along with the FORWARD8 logo.

Muralist, designer and illustrator Timothy Goodman also donated his time to create a three-panel mural that serves as the backdrop for the courts. The mural features basketball sayings, urban imagery and the Go-Go, Mystics and Wizards logos with a D.C. theme.

At the conclusion of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, a Jr. Wizards/Mystics clinic was held for fourth and fifth-grade students from Hendley Elementary, MSE’s adopted school. At the conclusion of the event, each student received a Wizards drawstring bag filled with Monumental Basketball swag.

ABOUT MONUMENTAL SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT FOUNDATION

MSE Foundation is committed to making the region a better place for all by supporting game-changing solutions for our community. We fundraise, provide grants to nonprofits and rally MSE’s teams and fans to support and amplify the impact of community change agents. Together, we’re raising the game in the DMV.