Get to know Wizards rookie Troy Brown Jr.

With their first pick in the first round since Kelly Oubre Jr. joined the squad in 2015-16, the Wizards now have another highly-touted rookie in Troy Brown Jr. On the east coast, fans may not have gotten a chance to hear much about Brown, who played his only college season out West at Oregon in 2017-18.

And while most mock drafts didn’t have Brown as high on the board, Washington found a fit it really liked, the most important factor on a team already loaded with veterans like John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr.

So what do fans in D.C. need to know about their new rookie? Let’s examine…

What defines his game?

Brown was one of the youngest players in this year’s NBA Draft, but he’s also lauded for his high level of understanding of the game. Good feel for spacing and passing on the floor is hard to teach, and Brown will bring a high basketball IQ to the Wizards on day one. To go with his intangibles, Brown also has a 6-10 wingspan that helps make his 6-7 frame capable of being a versatile defender.

As is true with many rookies, playing defense will be his calling card early as he refines his offensive game. With that said, Brown can facilitate from all positions and is a remarkably smooth player for his age. He’s a strong finisher at the rim already, and figures to become an efficient 3-point shooter with time.

Where he fits

The rest of the offseason is still to come, but as far as the long term core of the Wizards goes, Brown figures to benefit from playing with all of John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr. He shares traits with all of them, but his versatility will also allow him to play effectively with all of them. Brown’s also a natural leader, something that in the short term should help bolster the second unit in 2018-19 and beyond. Along those lines, he also possesses the ability to both create offense off the dribble and help others find shots. That skill set bodes well alongside players like Kelly Oubre Jr. and Tomas Satoransky, who are both comfortable shooters off the catch and dangerous in the open floor.

Where he’s from

Brown, a native of Las Vegas, comes from a family of athletes. His father played basketball at Texas A&M-Kingsville, where his mother also ran track. His sister, Jada, was a four-year basketball player at Kansas. As for Troy, he was a McDonald’s All-American out of Vegas’ Centennial High School and won the U17 World Championship in 2016 with USA Basketball. He also appeared at the Nike Hoop Summit (one of 12 players) in 2017.

What he’s about

The son of two correctional officers, Brown is disciplined on the floor and off. He’s all about his faith and his family, and he shared draft night at a bowling alley (one of his hobbies) with his family and friends in Las Vegas. He’s also a big fan of Top Golf. On those fronts, we know that his new teammate, John Wall, is a big-time bowler, and the D.C. area boasts four Top Golf locations within a 25-mile radius.

Fittingly, Wizards fans’ first look at Brown will come soon from his hometown as the Wizards head to Vegas for the NBA’s Summer League. Washington’s first game tips off on July 6th against the Cavs at 9 p.m. ET. See the Wizards’ full Summer League schedule here.