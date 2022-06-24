Media Scouting Reports: Johnny Davis

On Thursday night, the Wizards selected Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis with the 10th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. One of the most dynamic two-way guards in the class, Davis brings a skillset that can make an immediate impact for a Washington team in need of point guard depth. Here, we take a look at scouting report of Davis’ game from prominent draft experts across the NBA media landscape.

Jonathan Givony (ESPN): The most improved player in college basketball this season, Davis went from role player to superstar in the span of a summer after winning a gold medal with USA Basketball. Davis' rebounding, defensive versatility and all-around grit stand out in addition to the strides he's made offensively. He's a streaky shooter who gets a lot of his offense in the post, on mid-range pullups, in transition and using his aggressiveness, physicality and smarts attacking out of pick and roll. Playing on a slow-paced Wisconsin team without much talent around him, Davis took some lumps in Big Ten play as opponents loaded up on his drives, struggling at times to create efficient offense and making some scouts ponder just how heavy of an offensive role he can shoulder at the NBA level. Few will question Davis' toughness or willingness to play a winning style of basketball, but the extent of his upside is still a topic of conversation, something we'll learn more about as his NBA career progresses.

Kevin O’Connor (The Ringer):Tough shot-maker who lives in the midrange. He has every move in the book and he uses them to get open despite not having a quick first step or even the tightest handle. With a smaller offensive role, and less of a need to force shots, his shooting percentages could increase. Daring playmaker. He may not have the handle or passing vision of a lead guard, but he’s absolutely capable of being one of the main figures within an offense thanks to his scoring potential and his passing ability. Good shooter off the catch. When attacking closeouts, he displays solid at-rim finishing as he handles contact inside or finds teammates with simple passes. A la Chauncey Billups, Davis is a guard who loves to work in the post. He has a nasty turnaround jumper, and when he draws help, he’s excellent at feeling the pressure and finding an open teammate with an on-target pass. With the way teams switch on defense, he can attack slower-footed players from the perimeter or punish smaller ones on the post. Even if his scoring efficiency isn’t great at the college level, there’s a realistic path toward him being a mismatch problem. Players with enormous offensive usage rates like Davis ordinarily don’t put their heart and soul into getting stops on defense. But on top of having a strong frame and long arms, Davis hustles and shows a desire to fight through screens. He brings spirit.

If there’s one flaw to his defense, it’s the fact he’s lean and lacks great athleticism. He may not be able to switch and hang with bigger players. He’s not an efficient shooter. This season on dribble jumpers, he made 35.5 percent from the midrange and just 30.6 percent from 3, according to Synergy Sports. Off the catch, he made only 34 percent of his 3s. At times, he’s hesitant to pull the trigger. Below-the-basket finisher. He does a good job of finishing with either hand, but he has moments when he gets swallowed up by length.

Sam Vecenie (The Athletic): The Big Ten Player of the Year, Davis is an extremely competitive guard who plays tough on both ends. Offensively, he’s a shot creator and maker who was responsible for just about everything in Wisconsin’s offense this year. He was faultless throughout the first part of the season, hitting shots at a reasonable level, rebounding at an elite level for a guard and showing up in the biggest moments. But he suffered an ankle injury late in the season, and as he played through it, his numbers fell off a bit. He averaged 17 points per game over his final 12 games, but he shot just 42 percent from the field and 22 percent from 3 in that time. His elevation, in general, looked sapped, as did his ability to stop and start. But when he was at his best, Davis was a good three-level scorer who also played hard on defense. That translates at least on some level to the NBA.

Jonathan Wasserman (Bleacher Report): Davis measured better than expected at the combine, coming in at 6'5 and three-quarter" in shoes. A limited three-ball might affect his scoring as a rookie, but with his size, shot-making, fearlessness and defensive effort, there should be a valued, two-way role player in Davis at the least.