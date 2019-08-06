Simpson named VP of player performance for Monumental Basketball

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today that Mark Simpson has been named vice president of player performance for Monumental Basketball.

“Mark brings over 25 years of sports science experience to Monumental Basketball,” said Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “His vast global knowledge will be a great asset for us as we expand and strengthen our athlete care and player performance across all of our teams.”

Simpson comes to Washington after spending the last three seasons as director of performance for the Los Angeles Clippers. In Los Angeles, Simpson oversaw the team’s player load management strategies, including the production of individualized off-season, pre-season, and in-season load-management plans that incorporated game minute management, practice and workout recommendations. Prior to working for the Clippers, Simpson spent five seasons as the director of performance science with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“We are very happy to have Mark join Monumental Basketball, as he is world class sport scientist with global and NBA experience,” said Chief of Athlete Care and Performance for Monumental Basketball Daniel Medina. “His talent, original ideas and team-oriented thinking will create positive synergy give our athletes another resource to achieve the best version of themselves.”

Before coming to the NBA, Simpson held positions in Olympic and professional sports in England, including posts as head of strength and conditioning for the Great Britain Cycling Team and head of strength and conditioning for the English Institute of Sport.

A native of West Yorkshire, England, Simpson holds a master’s and a bachelor’s degree in sport science from Loughborough University in England.