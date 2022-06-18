The legacy of Benjamin Banneker

On Saturday, Bradley Beal and Hoop For All unveiled a newly renovated basketball court at Banneker Courts in Downtown D.C. The court is located near the Howard University campus at Banneker Recreation Center. The park, as well as a handful of other locations around the region, is named after Benjamin Banneker, a remarkably influential figure in Washington D.C.’s history, whose work helped marked the district’s cartographic limits. Here, we take a closer look a Banneker’s legacy and why he means so much to Washington D.C.

Who was Benjamin Banneker?

Benjamin Banneker was a farmer, a mathematician, an inventor, an astronomer, a writer, a surveyor, a scientist, and a humanitarian – and went on to become one of the most influential men of the colonial era. Banneker became one of the first black civil servants in American history when he surveyed the land that became Washington D.C., establishing the boundaries of the new-found country’s capital city.

Born on November 9, 1731, Banneker was raised on his family’s farm in what is now Oella, Maryland. Banneker’s grandmother, who immigrated to the colonies from England as an indentured servant, taught him to read and write. He later attended a nearby Quaker school – and though his formal education ended at a young age, Banneker’s appetite for knowledge remained. At 21, Banneker disassembled, diagramed and reassembled a pocket watch. He then used his drawings to carve large-scale wooden replicas of the watch parts and created the first wooden clock in the United States, which kept perfect time for over 40 years.

Banneker’s talent later drew the attention of the Ellicott family. George Ellicott, a land surveyor with a passion for astronomy, was so impressed with Banneker’s work and intellect, he lent him books from his personal library. Banneker used these books to teach himself astronomy and advanced mathematics. Banneker's research led him to write one of the first series of almanacs printed in the United States. In 1791, Banneker sent a draft of his 1792 almanac to then Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson, who responded, praising the text. Banneker then used his correspondence with Jefferson to advocate for the abolition of slavery.

When was Banneker appointed to survey the land that became Washington D.C.?

In the summer of 1787, the framers of the U.S. Constitution confronted a long list of issues, ideas, problems and solutions concerning the new government, including the location of the new United States capital.

The argument over its location, whether it be Boston, Philadelphia or New York, was so impassioned that some feared it would shatter the unity of the young republic before it got off the ground. Finally, on July 16, 1790, Congress passed the Residence Act, authorizing President George Washington to designate a 100-square-mile site for the construction of a new capital city along the Potomac River.

In 1791, President Washington appointed Major Andrew Ellicott to survey the land, and gave personal orders to mark the boundary of the intended capital city. In search of skilled assistants, Ellicott asked his cousin, George, to join his team. George declined, but recommended his friend Banneker, who accepted the position. In February 1791, Banneker left his 100-acre farm embarking on a quest to mark the new seat of government. Despite the specter of slavery looming over the young nation, Banneker served as an official assistant surveyor and applied his self-taught expertise. In doing so, he defied extraordinary social barriers, becoming one of the first black civil servants in American history.

What was Banneker’s role in the founding of Washington D.C.?

Banneker and the team of surveyors were instructed by President Washington to mark the perimeter of the new capital city. They set out traversing the land to make observations, chopping down trees as they went.

Banneker used his astronomical observations to determine the survey’s starting point and the boundaries of the district. Based on Banneker’s calculations, 40 stones were placed at one-mile intervals in a diamond shape to establish the original boundaries of Washington D.C. According to legend, "Banneker fixed the position of the first stone by lying on his back to find the exact starting point for the survey ... and plotting six stars as they crossed his spot at a particular time of night."

How are Banneker and the Boundary Stones connected?

Banneker died on October 9, 1806 at the age of 74. On the day of his burial, a fire burned his home to the ground, destroying nearly all of his possessions. It is for this reason that the Boundary Stones serve a higher purpose than simply marking the historical borders of Washington D.C. With little else remaining to memorialize Banneker, the Boundary Stones serve as a monument to the life of a man who has come to represent the talent and contributions of countless other African Americans whose lives history has failed to preserve.

Credit: U.S. National Park Service, Arlington County Virginia Government, WETA, Thoughtco.com, and National Capital Area Boundary Stones Committee