Late rally comes up short as Wizards lose in Detroit, 106-95

The Wizards dropped their second game in a row, falling to the Detroit Pistons 106-95 Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Despite the Pistons ultimately securing a double-digit victory, the Wizards kept things extremely close late in the game.

Things started off nicely for the Wizards in the first quarter. Ian Mahinmi provided the Wizards with a spark off the bench, as a thunderous dunk over Langston Galloway injected energy into the team. The Wizards entered the second quarter with a one-point, 28-27 lead. Unfortunately, Bradley Beal accumulated two fouls in the first quarter, which put the Wizards at a disadvantage moving forward.

The second quarter followed the same script as the first 12 minutes: Neither team managed to maintain control, a Wizard (this time Tomas Satoransky) threw down a vicious dunk, and Washington ended the frame with a single-point lead.

However, the third quarter proved to be the turning point. Detroit got off to a 10-0 lead, as the Wizards' defense wasn't able to generate stops. Additionally, the Wizards went two minutes without scoring in the third quarter. Detroit continued to score with ease, and eventually orchestrated a 22-2 run. Detroit ended the third quarter with a substantial 85-72 lead.

The Pistons missed their final nine shots of the third quarter, which helped the Wizards from falling too far behind. Trevor Ariza erupted for three 3-pointers, which allowed the Wizards to trim Detroit's lead to three with 3:36 remaining in the game. After a Bradley Beal dunk, the Pistons pulled away for good, with a bucket by Blake Griffin effectively icing the game. Beal's dunk took place with 3:04 left in the game, and the Wizards wouldn't score again until the 21-second mark.

Detroit won the rebounding battle 46-31, and also shot at a more efficient clip from long distance (37.8% compared to 27.3%). Washington won the turnover match 23-16, but failed to fully capitalize on the extra opportunities.

Despite the loss, the Wizards' All-Star backcourt turned in productive evenings. Both John Wall and Bradley Beal finished with 21 points apiece, with the former adding eight assists and seven rebounds. The aforementioned Ariza ended with 16 points, and drilled five 3-pointers. Markieff Morris finished with 12 points, while Ian Mahinmi totaled 10.

Blake Griffin led Detroit in scoring with a game-high 23 points, along with nine rebounds. Detroit also got a lift from Langston Galloway, who finished with 22 points and an effective 57.1% from 3-point range. Elsewhere, Andre Drummond collected a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Wizards return home to D.C. to take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. It will be the Wizards' first look at the Bulls this year. Tipoff for that game is scheduled f or 7:00 P.M. from Capital One Arena (NBCSWA/1500AM).