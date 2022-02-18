Kyle Kuzma's top-five games of the season so far

55 games into a standout debut campaign with the Wizards, Kyle Kuzma is putting up one of the best statistical seasons of his career. The fifth-year wing is averaging 16.3 points per game – and 20.6 since January 1 – to go along with career highs in both rebounds (8.8) and assists (3.1). Kuzma has 19 games this season with 20-plus points, has led the team in rebounding 28 times and has already recorded a career-high 22 double-doubles.

With the first half of the season in the books, we take a look back at Kuzma’s top-five games so far:

27 points / 22 rebounds10-19 (.526) FG / 3-6 (.500) 3P

Kuzma’s most impressive stat-line came in an early January matchup with the Magic. Coming in on a six-game streak of 20-point performances – four of which were double-doubles – the Wizards’ wing took his rebounding to another level. In addition to 27 points on 10-19 (.526) shooting, Kuzma grabbed a career-high 22 rebounds and led the team to a two-point road win. In doing so, he became the fourth Wizards’ player in the last 10 years with 20+ rebounds and the first Wizard to record a 20-20 game since Antawn Jamison in 2010.

36 points / 14 rebounds / 6 assists13-26 (.500) FG / 6-11 (.545) 3P

Kuzma’s highest-scoring night of the season came in early January against the Hornets, totaling 36 points on 13-26 (.500) from the field and 6-11 (.545) from deep, tied for the most 3-pointers he’s made in a game this season. Alongside a 35-point performance from Bradley Beal, Kuzma’s 36 points were highlighted by three 3-pointers in the final three minutes of the game and a pair of clutch free throws.

“I do love (those moments),” Kuzma said after the game. “I feel like I’m built for those types of moments.”

26 points / 7 rebounds / 4 assists8-18 (.444) FG / 4-10 (.400) 3P

Back in his home state of Michigan – and with the game on the line – Kuzma buried his most notable single shot of the season so far, a corner 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds remaining to give the Wizards a 119-116 overtime win against the Pistons. The triple, which came by way of an impressive passing sequence from Bradley Beal, Daniel Gafford and Spencer Dinwiddie, capped off one of Kuzma’s most clutch performances of the year. He scored 16 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

15 points / 16 rebounds / 4 assists / 3 blocks6-13 (.462) FG / 1-3 (.333) 3P

Despite a quiet scoring night, Kuzma put on one of his best all-around performances in one of Washington’s most impressive wins of the season last month against the Sixers. In addition to his 15 points, Kuzma totaled 16 boards, four dimes and tied his career high with three blocked shots. Kuzma’s blocks were indicative of a stellar defensive night, holding his Sixers opponents to 3-11 (.272) from the field in individual defensive matchups. In 27 minutes, he finished with a plus-19 rating.

However, the most memorable moment of the night – and perhaps of Kuzma’s entire 2021-22 campaign – came in the second quarter when he posterized Joel Embiid, one of the NBA’s most preeminent rim protectors.

15 points / 13 rebounds / 10 assists6-15 (.400) FG

In the 327th game of his NBA career, Kuzma recorded his first-ever triple-double in the Wizards’ one-point win over the Nets earlier this month. Hours after the team dealt away a number of key rotation players at the trade deadline, Kuzma stepped up for Washington, totaling 15 points, 13 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists in a much-needed win that came down to the final moments.