Kristaps Porzingis' top-five games with the Wizards

In just 17 games with the Wizards this season, Kristaps Porzingis made a resounding first impression in his new home. Acquired by Washington at the February trade deadline in a deal with the Mavericks, Porzingis scored 20-plus points 10 times, 30-plus points twice and led the team in scoring and rebounding 11 times apiece. Here, we take a look at the top-five games of Porzingis’ time with the Wizards so far.

25 PTS / 5 REB / 2 BLK7-12 (.583) FG / 3-4 (.750) 3P / 8-10 (.800) FT

In his Wizards debut, Kristaps Porzingis put on a show. He scored a team-high 25 points on an efficient 7-12 (.583) from the field to lead Washington to a 10-point win over the Pacers. The versatile big man wasted no time making his presence felt, scoring the team’s first points of the night on an alley-oop layup – and scored six of the Wizards’ first eight points overall. Porzingis’ 25 points were the most he’d scored in his prior 10 outings with the Mavericks.

“He’s one of a kind,” Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said after the big man’s debut. “Guys like that don’t just pop up all the time. He’s multi-faceted. He’s shown an ability to play off the bounce. For a guy that’s 7’3” to put the ball down, to play in the post and hit from range – all those things, it’s rare to find a guy with that skillset.”

35 PTS / 8 REB / 3 BLK11-18 (.611) FG / 3-6 (.500) 3P / 10-13 (.769) FT

In just 29 minutes of action, Porzingis put on his most prolific scoring performance of the season against the Magic on March 30, totaling 35 points on 11-18 (.611) from the field and 3-6 (.500) from deep. The season-best performance was his second 30-point showing of the week, following up on a 30-10 game against the Pistons six days prior – and led Washington to its third win in four games. Porzingis did his best work when it mattered most, scoring 13 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter. He finished with a plus-23 rating in the Wizards’ 17-point win.

26 PTS / 18 REB / 4 AST8-16 (.500) FG / 4-8 (.500) 3P / 6-7 (.857) FT

Porzingis did a little bit of everything in his final outing of the season, totaling a team-high 26 points, four assists, two blocks and a career-high 18 rebounds against the Hawks on April 6. He shot 50.0% from the field (8-16) and 3-point range (4-8) in the Washington loss, becoming one of just 11 players to record a game with at least 26 points and 18 rebounds last season.

30 PTS / 10 REB / 2 BLK11-22 (.500) FG / 3-8 (.375) 3P / 5-7 (.714) FT

Porzingis notched his first 30-point game in a Wizards’ uniform, capped by a clutch jumper in the final 30 seconds of the game to seal the win over the Pistons on March 25. Washington was playing without key contributors Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford, but were buoyed by Porzingis’ standout performance. The 30-point double-double, which also included three dimes, two steals and two blocks fueled the Wizards win and helped start a run of four wins over the next five games.

24 PTS / 9 REB / 4 AST8-18 (.444) FG / 2-4 (.500) / 6-7 FT (.857)

In his first game against his former club – and the Wizards most dominant win of the 2021-22 season – Porzingis finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and four assist against the Mavericks. Big plays from Porzingis, including a put-back dunk and a pair of 3-pointers, helped lead decisive runs at the start of the second and third quarters that propelled Washington to the 32-point win over Dallas. Including the 24-point night against the Mavericks, Porzingis finished the season with six 20-point performances in his final eight games.