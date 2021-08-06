Kispert eager to make an impact after accomplished college career

On November 5, 2019, Gonzaga opened what would be a 31-2, conference-championship season with a 31-point win over Alabama State. Corey Kispert, a junior, was coming off a sophomore season in which he’d earned a consistent starting role and established himself as a reliable 3-point shooter. He started his junior season with one of the best performances of his career, scoring 28 points – then a career-high – on 10-13 (.769) from the field and 5-6 (.833) from 3-point range. He added three rebounds, three assists and a pair of steals to lead the Bulldogs to a win.

“That summer, I spent a lot of time working hard because I knew I would be more of a centerpiece in our program,” Kispert said. “To kind of look back and see all that work pay off in one game and springboard into the season was a good feeling.”

Three weeks later, he knocked down seven threes against Southern Mississippi in another 28-point game and scored 26 points in early December in a win over North Carolina. Kispert had arrived.

Over the final two seasons of his college career, Gonzaga amassed a 62-3 record including postseason play. In that time, Kispert did not miss a single game and quickly earned a reputation as one of the most lethal shooters in the country, hitting 43.9% from deep on nearly six attempts per game. In his entire four-year career at Gonzaga, Kispert’s 126 total wins are the most by a D-1 college basketball player in the last 25 years.

Kispert credits Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, who also coached Wizards’ third-year forward Rui Hachimura in Spokane, with helping build from where he was during his opening days on campus to a first-round pick in the NBA Draft.

“(Coach Few) understands what it takes to win, what it takes to get you better and he’s not going to settle for anything less than that,” Kispert said. “At the beginning, it took me a while to get used to him and develop some thick skin, like every young player. Once I was able to get past that, my game just took off like a rocket.”

Drafted 15th overall in last week’s NBA Draft, Kispert now headlines a Wizards’ Summer League roster currently prepping for their five-game slate in Las Vegas. In the first few days of practice, he’s made a noticeable first impression.

“He looks good,” Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said earlier this week. “He’s got a good rhythm. He plays at the right speed. We’ve seen it from day one – his ability to shoot the ball. He’s just out there and looks really comfortable.”

That comfort level comes from experience.

Kispert’s path was a rare one: a full four-year college career culminating in a high first-round draft pick. He’s aware of the unique nature of his path and is grateful for where it landed him. Kispert says his years of big games with a championship-caliber program comes through and impacts every aspect of his game.

“I think it (impacts) my feel for the game and how efficient I am,” Kispert said. “I know what shots to take. I know what shots I’m best at and feel most comfortable taking. The things I learned my first two years (at Gonzaga) as a back-up and a role player – when to cut, where to be, how to space the floor, when to push the ball, when to pull it back.”

“You’ll rarely see me get rattled or see something that I have never seen before,” he continued. “Playing over 100 games in college has kind of allowed me to see everything that is out there. I’ve had a ton of bad games and I’ve had a ton of good games. I’ve had bad stretches and good stretches. If things aren’t going my way on the floor, you’ll never really see me get too high or too low – chances are I’ve been there before.”

With that mindset, Kispert knows he can make an instant difference on a Wizards team looking to build off a strong finish to the 2020-21 season. Above all, Kispert will provide another shooting threat to a Wizards’ rotation that already includes Bradley Beal, Davis Bertans and Thomas Bryant, who shot 42.9% from three early last season before his season ended due to a knee injury.

“I’ve always known I would fit really well with players who have really elite on-ball scoring ability, who attract a lot of defensive attention when they have the ball in their hands,” Kispert said. “Whether that’s giving them some assists or being in the right spot to create driving lanes for them.”

“Spacing is king in the NBA,” he continued. “I have a really good understanding of that offensively.”

Soon enough, the Wizards’ rookie will get his chance to open up the floor for Beal and the rest of the Washington rotation, but until then, his focus is on making the most of Summer League – and using it an opportunity to get a better understanding of his new environment.

“I want to get some NBA game experience under my belt – see how the flow of the game works and how guys play it,” Kispert said just a few days before his first Summer League game action. “I want to learn what Coach Unseld wants from us in our system. I want to know the terminology. I want to be put on the floor in any situation and have Coach Unseld feel confident in my ability out there.”

Kispert will get his first chance to do just that when the Wizards take on the Pacers on Sunday, August 8 at 8:00 P.M. ET. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV.