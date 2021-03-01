Wizards to host Kids Night presented by Giant on March 2

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will host Kids Night presented by Giant on Tuesday, March 2 when the team faces the Memphis Grizzlies.

As part of the virtual celebration, the National Anthem will be sung by six-year-old Pranysqa Mishra. Members of the Jr. Wizards will introduce the team and during the quarter breaks, the Wiz Kids dance team will perform with nine-year-old local D.C. rapper Fly Zyah.

Prior to the game, nine-year-old reporter Pepper Persley interviewed Wizards player Robin Lopez which will be posted on the Jr. Wizards twitter account.

On March 2, Fans shopping at the Team Store or on Fanatics will receive a 25% discount on select items, Code-Kids25. Exclusive merchandise including jerseys and Nike apparel are excluded from this promotion. Promotion cannot be combined with any additional discounts.

To enjoy all of the Kids Night performances and festivities, fans can tune in to the Wizards Virtual Gameday presented by NBCSW show which allows the Wizards to bring the in-venue experience to fans in their own homes for all home games. The show features traditional in-game elements such as the Wizards Dancers, DJ Heat and in-arena hosts Dennis and Britt who will be joined by kid hosts 3D & Mia. For more kids programming please visit dcfamily.com for videos, worksheets and more.

As part of the Wizards Winter Reading Challenge, the Book of the Month selections for March will focus on women leaders, their contributions and history. Readers grades K-2, 3-5, and 6-8 can browse through titles here.

On March 6, the Wizards Dancers will host a virtual clinic for dancers 8-18 years old. Registered participants will learn an exclusive routine and have a chance to ask questions to the Wizards Dancers. All participants will also receive a ticket to a future Wizards game.

The Wizards will also host a virtual gameday clinic on April 17 from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Participants will learn practice skills and drills led by our Jr. Wizards coaches. Registration includes the opportunity to participate in a virtual fan experience at a future Wizards home game, as well as a ticket for a future Wizards game.