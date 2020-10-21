Jordan releases Rui Hachimura’s “Warrior” Air Jordan XXXV PE

On Wednesday, Nike’s Jordan Brand released Rui Hachimura’s Air Jordan XXXV “Warrior” PE. This is the second shoe that Jordan has released with Hachimura. Earlier this year, Rui’s Air Jordan XXXIV released exclusively in Japan.

The XXXV’s have a black and red colorway, premium suede, and the all new Eclipse Plate 2.0. They feature Hachimura’s Black Samurai logo, which was designed by his mother.

Born and raised in Toyama, Japan, the half-Japanese, half-Beninese Hachimura has spoken up about his experience growing up as a mixed child. He hopes to continue to bring awareness to the Black experience in Japan and all over the world.

“I grew up in a small town that’s six hours away from Tokyo,” Hachimura told Jordan. “My family was the only Black family in the city. When I grew up and started playing basketball, I started to gain more respect, but it was hard, especially for my brother and sisters. It was a different experience for us growing up.”

“I love seeing my logo on it. It means Black Samurai. I grew up in Japan as a Black man and went through a lot of things. My logo is for my family and other mixed race kids. I want to inspire those kids.”

