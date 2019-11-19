Beal, Wall distribute 1,000 turkeys to D.C. community

On Monday, the Wizards' All-Star backcourt continued to show why they're just as big of stars off the court. Bradley Beal and John Wall, both of whom have won the NBA Cares Community Assist Award in the past five years, distributed 1,000 turkeys to the greater D.C. community in Ward 8.

Beal and Wall invited families from various organizations to participate, including Ballou Senior High School, Barry Farms, Bright Beginnings, Inc., Ron Brown College Prep and Stanton Elementary School. Residents of the Ward 8 community were invited to receive a turkey after 6:00 P.M. while supplies lasted. Both players spent over two hours distributing the turkeys, greeting families and enjoying their company.

"This is our way of giving back, showing our appreciation to people and showing that we're citizens, we're human beings; we're not just basketball players," Beal said at the event. "And even then, we're using our platforms to give back and make an impact one way or another."

With Thanksgiving and the holiday season right around the corner, Beal and Wall decided to team up and make a larger impact together. They've been staples in the D.C. community their entire careers, and Monday was just another example of that.

"They put smiles on our faces more than they think they do," Wall said.