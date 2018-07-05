Jeff Green returns home to play for Wizards

On Tuesday, the Wizards announced that they signed forward Jeff Green in free agency. Green makes the team’s fifth addition of the offseason alongside drafting Troy Brown Jr. and Issuf Sanon, trading for Austin Rivers, and claiming Thomas Bryant off waivers.

Green, 31, grew up in Cheverly, MD native and attended Georgetown for four years before being drafted No. 5 overall in the 2007 NBA Draft. During his seasons as a Hoya, Green played his college games in the same arena as the Wizards.

The 6’9”, 235-pound forward is coming back to the DMV to play for his home team after stops with the SuperSonics/Thunder, Celtics, Grizzlies, Clippers, Magic, and Cavaliers. Scott Brooks coached Green in Oklahoma City before Green was traded to the Celtics.

With career averages of 13.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, Green has been a solid player in the NBA during his 10 years. Most recently, Green played an important role in Cleveland’s run to the 2018 NBA Finals, averaging 10.8 points per game on 47.7% shooting during the regular season. He also ranked in the top 10 of reserves in free throws attempted per game and shot a career-high 86.8% from the free throw line.

Green has proven year after year that he’s a valuable veteran who brings experience, bench scoring, and versatility. He’s played in the NBA Finals, shared locker rooms with dozens of players, and been around this league for 10 seasons.

Alongside Kelly Oubre Jr. and Austin Rivers, Green’s presence on the bench will boost the second unit’s scoring. Oubre, Rivers, and Green averaged 37.3 points per game total last season; the Wizards’ bench averaged 35.3 points per game last season. Though Rivers will likely not play 33.7 minutes per game this upcoming season, the Wizards will almost certainly have a higher-scoring bench next season.

With a 7’1” wingspan, Green has made himself into a solid one-on-one defender, especially against smaller players. He can guard 1-4 and smaller 5s, giving Scott Brooks another player who can play in small ball lineup and switch against all types of opposing matchups. The Wizards will be able to use the versatile Green in a variety of lineups, and of course still play him at his natural 4 position.

Green is a well-known and effective player in today’s NBA, and the Wizards are excited for him to come home for the 2018-19 season.