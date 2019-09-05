Thomas makes community impact in D.C. only days after moving

On Sunday, Isaiah Thomas and his family officially moved to Washington, D.C. After signing with the Wizards as a free agent in July, Thomas is ready for a big opportunity.

Thomas wasted no time getting familiar with his new city. The point guard has been in the gym all week with some of his teammates this week at the Wizards Medstar Performance Center. He’s planning to show up to open gyms in the city as well, asking people on Twitter earlier in the week where he should play.

Moreover, less than a week after moving to the nation’s capital, Thomas is already making an impact on the community.

“What I try to do whatever what team I’m a part of, I try to reach the community,” Thomas said at the event. “I think that’s first and foremost.”

Thomas partnered with the organization World Vision and distributed approximately 400 backpacks with supplies to students at Hendley Elementary in southeast D.C. He also spoke to the students, who range from pre-kindergarten to sixth grade, about the importance of education.

“Growing up in the inner city, I wish I had this, but at the same time, I always told myself whatever I was successful in, I wanted to reach the community and give back.”

“It was just something I like to do, especially at the beginning of the school year, trying to be able to give kids and families supplies that they need. It’s always good when you can put a smile on somebody’s face and that’s what we try to do each and every year.”

Days before he moved to Washington, Thomas also held a back-to-school event at the Al Davies Boys and Girls Club in his native Tacoma. He has held a commitment to the community at all of his stops in the NBA: Sacramento, Phoenix, Boston, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and Denver. Now, Thomas hopes to make his mark on and off the court in Washington.

“They’re going to give me a good opportunity and that’s all it’s about,” Thomas said. “They wanted me. I’m always more appreciative to the people who want me around. I’m excited about the opportunity. I’m liking the D.C. area so far, and I can’t wait to get going.”