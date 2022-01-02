How the Wizards' front office has navigated weeks of roster movement: "Everybody has a hand in this."

On Saturday night, the Wizards took the court against the Bulls with seven players out due to health and safety protocols, the third-consecutive game at least five players were listed as such on Washington’s availability report.

As key contributors have come in and out of the lineup in recent weeks, the Wizards – as well as the other 29 teams around the NBA – have depended on fill-in players with diverse backgrounds and varying career experience to keep their season moving along as scheduled. The Washington front office has pulled out all the stops, utilizing two-way player Joel Ayayi; calling up Capital City Go-Go players Jaime Echenique, Jordan Goodwin, Jordan Schakel and Craig Sword; and signing Alize Johnson, Brad Wanamaker and Tremont Waters from outside the organization.

Such a high volume of transactional turnover makes for far more behind-the-scenes work than ever sees the light of day. From transportation to COVID testing to equipment needs to fast-tracked playbook lessons, getting a new player fully integrated to the roster as fast as possible requires a tireless group effort.

“Everybody has had a hand in this and that’s very calming for me,” Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said. “This is why we hired these people. You know what you get with people you work with in adversity. It’s easy to be there in the good times. This is something that hit us and we all rallied around it. We had the fortune or misfortune, however you want to look at it, of going through this last year, so it felt familiar and everybody knew what to do. Get to your battle stations and let’s go.”

For Sheppard and the Wizards, the fill-in process starts in-house. Most of the recent signings have come from the G League affiliate Go-Go – the direct result of years of work to build a streamlined connection between the two teams.

“When you put the Go-Go together – and (general manager) Amber Nichols and (head coach) Mike Williams were a big part of that – you look at each position,” Sheppard said. “With the Go-Go, the idea is that if we had an emergency during the season, who would we call up? What kind of player? The four Go-Go players, plus Joel Ayayi, were all put in place with this idea in mind.”

“Mike Williams has been really good with helping these guys transition to the Wizards,” Nichols said. “In terms of terminology, he replicates a lot of what Wes Unseld Jr. does. It’s helped these guys be ready to plug and play as fast as possible. Tommy looked to the Go-Go first before looking to other teams to call up their players because the transition is so seamless. Our guys are right across the gym.”

A 10-day contract carries an assumed level of impermanence – and for most players, the quick stint in the NBA is followed by a return to the G League, where they hope the game tape they put out can help lead to another opportunity down the line. For some, a couple of strong performances at the NBA level can quickly springboard a player’s career. For that reason, Nichols and the rest of the front office staff make sure to help called-up players keep their focus on the present – the few games ahead they’ll have to make a name for themselves – and not on the future implications or a possible return to the G League.

“While you’re with the Wizards, you’re a Wizard,” Nichols said. “Leave it all out on the floor.”

Once a decision has been made and the player has been informed they are being added to the Wizards’ roster, logistics take priority. If a player is not already a member of the organization or is coming from out-of-market, the to-do list lengthens significantly.

“They can be anywhere in the country and we have to figure out how to get them to D.C. as soon as possible,” said Greg Kershaw, the team’s senior director of basketball operations.

With demand for fill-in players rising and health and safety protocols presenting their own logistical challenges, keeping the process efficient and comfortable for the incoming player can be difficult. And simply getting the player from point A to point B means nothing if the process doesn’t leave them healthy, rested and comfortable enough to compete in an NBA game hours later. Kershaw’s rule of thumb is simple: you don’t want to make a player take a trip you wouldn’t want to take yourself.

“A middle seat on a red-eye to D.C. is obviously not ideal for someone to show up and be ready to play,” he said. “A lot of it is last-minute, which is challenging just based on availability. Luckily in D.C. we have three airports we can work with to get guys into market. But it does all depend on where they are coming from. Sometimes it’s a day-of-game flight and a guy will land in a city at 2 p.m., go straight to pregame warmups and start meeting teammates and learning names.”

In addition to transportation, Kershaw and his staff are tasked with easing the other facets of a player’s transition. Providing schedule and contact information, playbooks, communicating equipment needs and, of course, adding new signees to the team group chat.

“Sometimes during trades or when you sign a guy and it’s last minute, they’re like ‘OK, I’ve got to pack my bag, find someone to watch my dog, find a ride to the airport,’” Kershaw said. “We always ask if there is anything else they need other than a seat on a plane to D.C. We want to make sure they are well-supported when they pack up their life and join a team in another city.”

As a player is en route to join the team, whether on the road or at home, equipment manager Brandon Mango is working to assure the team’s newest addition can walk into the locker room with everything he needs already waiting for him. Mango is notified by the front office as soon as a signing is made and dives into step one: assigning a number for the new player. In these fast-paced transactions, the team tries to make the process as efficient as possible.

“If it’s one of our guys in the G League, we pretty much just transition the number he’s wearing,” Mango said. “If it’s an external player with a number they can carry over from their previous team or college, that’s what we do.”

After the jersey is pressed and finalized, Mango makes contact with the player’s most recent equipment manager to gather everything he needs to know about the player’s sizes and preferences. Headbands, sock length, shoe size, arm sleeves and more – all the details and intricacies needed to make a player feel as at-home as possible the first time he puts on a Wizards uniform.

Often times, the equipment process is a collaborative effort across teams – and in some cases – leagues. With the Wizards on the road for a December 28 matchup in Miami, uniforms for game-day signees Craig Sword and Alize Johnson were finalized with the help of not just the Heat, but the Miami Marlins.

“All the equipment people, all the medical people, all the basketball operations people play a role in this process,” Sheppard said. “(Assistant GM) Brett Greenberg is signing people on telephones with DocuSign. All our basketball ops staffers are constantly monitoring movement. There are over 90 call-ups from the G League, over 100 signings in the NBA. Sam Kaplan and Ben Eidelberg – our strategy and analytics guys – they’re all doing that.”

“All our scouts are watching all these assigned players, call-ups, emergency players and going through them to see if that’s somebody we should have with us,’ Sheppard continued. “Certainly I can’t say enough about the coaching staff and their ability to integrate everybody. And Greg Kershaw – he’s an absolute saint and gets it done from anywhere he’s at. I think we’re just very blessed to have great people.”

To this point, each player added in recent weeks has seen game action. Brad Wanamaker started a game the same day he was signed, totaling seven points and seven assists in 27 minutes. Jamie Echenique checked in late in the Wizards’ win over the Cavaliers on December 30, becoming the first Colombian-born player in to ever play in an NBA game, making for one of the most memorable moments of the Wizards’ season.

How would you describe making your NBA debut and being the first Colombian-born player in league history?



We'll let @jaimeechenique tell you pic.twitter.com/4LIFZXv8o2 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 31, 2021

“It’s really cool, especially when guys like Jaime Echenique or Craig Sword get their first NBA contract and first NBA appearance,” Kershaw said. “That’s a big moment for them and they’ve worked so hard to get it that it feels great to see someone get rewarded for all their hard work.”

“This is another example of taking something that’s not so good and turning it into a good thing,” Sheppard said. “This is a good thing for these guys. It’s a very neat thing to see somebody recognize their dream…This is the reason you put the shoes on when you were a kid.”