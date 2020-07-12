How the Wizards filled their 34-hour quarantine period in Orlando

On Tuesday, the Wizards will hit the one-week mark in the Orlando bubble, time that has been filled with practice, media sessions, exploration of the Yacht Club campus and daily COVID-19 testing. Before all that could begin, however, all members of team’s traveling party had to wait through a 34-hour quarantine period in their individual hotel rooms.

Players, coaches and staff alike were isolated and forced to get creative with their time-killing activities. Everyone handled the time differently. Some took the time to relax and catch up on sleep while others connected with family and played video games.

Isaac Bonga said it wasn’t too much of an adjustment and that he handled it roughly the same as he did the quarantine period at home: “I talked to a lot of my friends and family. I played Xbox. Really just getting ready for basketball.”

In addition to playing Madden and napping, Ish Smith gave fans a look at the meal service the players’ received in quarantine, providing a food review of a spread that included spaghetti and meatballs, chicken, cauliflower and Caesar salad.

The dISH@IshSmith gives us a look at last night's dinner from quarantine! pic.twitter.com/5tv2OxEiGl — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 9, 2020

Others used the time in quarantine to cross some things off their personal to-do lists. Rui Hachimura, in between Call of Duty sessions, said he’s been educating himself on finance and taxes.

“I’m still trying to learn about taxes,” Hachimura said. “(I’m trying) to learn a lot of things from my financial advisor now. I think that’s what I’m trying to do in the free time. Especially me, paying in the U.S. and having to pay taxes in Japan. I think this is a great time to learn those kinds of things.”

Troy Brown Jr., who said he’s wanted to expand the ways he connects with fans, dedicated his quarantine time to making that happen.

“I’ve been doing my YouTube stuff, just with game play and Call of Duty and stuff like that, so I’m starting that up,” Brown Jr. said. “It’s just a lot of different stuff for me personally that I have interest in that I’m just starting to take action in. I wasn’t very bored. I had a lot of stuff that I was trying to handle.”

On Sunday, Brown Jr. announced he was starting a vlog titled “Ballin’ in the Bubble” to give fans an inside look and a player perspective on life on the NBA’s Disney campus.

Debuting tomorrow: Ballin' in the Bubble with Troy Brown Jr.@Troy_Brown33's vlog takes us inside the NBA's campus! pic.twitter.com/jGpMymREuP — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) July 12, 2020

Some, like Wizards head coach Scott Brooks, struggled to pass the time.

“It drove me crazy,” Brooks said with a laugh. “It was the weirdest thing.”

Brooks said he FaceTimed with family, texted back and forth with players and enjoyed the food delivered to his room throughout the day, but just wanted to get back to basketball. He and the team did manage to stay connected in the quarantine period, though, congregating over Zoom for a workout and yoga session.

“That kicked my butt,” Brooks said. “The players probably laughed at that.”