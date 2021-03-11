Hennessy and Wizards join forces to support community initiatives

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced that Hennessy, the world's best-selling Cognac, will become the “Official Spirit of the Washington Wizards” in a multi-year partnership that will focus on supporting community initiatives.

“These partnerships are a natural extension of our overall NBA programming, allowing us to engage with and impact NBA fans on a local level,” said Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President, Hennessy US. “We look forward to bringing Hennessy’s ‘Never Stop. Never Settle’ ethos to life through custom activations that reflect and celebrate the spirit of each of these regional communities.”

In early April, Hennessy and the Wizards are partnering to host a two-part virtual happy hour with local Black-owned businesses. The happy hour will focus on celebrating the local Black business community and sharing key learnings as they continue to navigate the challenging economic landscape and look ahead into 2021 and beyond.

“We are proud to partner with Hennessy. Their commitment to the community aligns well with our goals at Monumental to ensure we are doing all that we can to make a positive impact,” said Patrick Duffy, Senior Vice President, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Global Partnerships. “We look forward to working together with Hennessy to place a spotlight on some of Greater Washington’s local Black-owned businesses.”

In February, the Wizards celebrated Black History Month by supporting local Black-owned businesses through their Shop Black DMV campaign. The goal of the campaign is to educate, amplify, support, and celebrate Black-owned businesses throughout the DMV.

The Wizards will also support Hennessy’s Unfinished Business and Never Stop, Never Settle Society platforms by providing autographed items for an auction.