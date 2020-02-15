Hachimura, Wagner combine for 30 in Rising Stars Challenge

On the opening night of NBA All-Star Weekend, Rui Hachimura and Mortiz Wagner represented the Wizards in the Rising Stars Challenge, pitting the league’s top first- and second-year players from the USA and around the world against each other.

Team USA defeated Team World, 151-131. Hachimura (14 points, seven rebounds) and Wagner (16 points, four rebounds) helped fuel Team World’s early lead before Team USA’s second half comeback.

Hachimura shined in the early going, scoring eight of Team World’s first 14 points – all of which came on dunks – helping the team build up a 13-point lead.

Wagner checked in late in the first quarter and quickly converted on a 3-pointer – then scored four consecutive points early in the second quarter on a pair of dunks, putting Team World up 46-41. With 5:52 left in the second quarter, Hachimura subbed in for Wagner and scored four more points to help give Team World a 10-point halftime lead.

Team USA took control of the game in the third quarter with a 29-7 run. Wagner scored twice in the final minutes of the third to bring his point total to 11.

Team USA maintained a double-digit lead for the remainder of the game, but the fun was just getting started. Early in the fourth quarter, Hachimura and Wagner got a chance to play side-by-side. With just under nine minutes to go in the game, the duo scored on put-back dunks on consecutive possessions: