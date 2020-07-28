Hachimura shining in expanded role

Rui Hachimura arrived in Orlando on a mission. As the team’s third-leading scorer this season, trailing only Bradley Beal and Davis Bertans, it was understood that the rookie would step into a much larger role as the team convened for the season’s restart this month. The opportunity and volume would be there inherently. The degree to which he would thrive in that role was up in the air.

With all three of the Wizards scrimmages now in the books, the team now has an answer: Rui is ready.

Hachimura averaged 17.3 points per game in exhibitions against the Nuggets, Clippers and Lakers, leading the Wizards in scoring in each outing. He played at least 26 minutes and took at least 13 shots in each game. Against the Nuggets, Hachimura and the Wizards faced a lineup of mostly big men playing lots of zone. Against the Clippers, Hachimura matched up against two of the premier wings in the league – Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Against the Lakers, Hachimura and the Wizards found themselves in a shootout.

In each scenario, Hachimura found a way to positively impact the game and has continued to show an uncanny ability to get to play is game regardless of the surrounding circumstances.

“He’s played well,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks after the team’s final scrimmage against the Lakers. “He’s being aggressive when the moment gives him that opportunity…He’s a very consistent pro at a young age and that’s very rare.”

As the Wizards reported to Orlando on July 7, it was clear to coaches and teammates that Hachimura wasted no time on hiatus. He came back stronger and more confident. According to Brooks, Hachimura’s improvement mirrored the leap players often take between years one and two.

“He’s improved,” Brooks said. “He’s gotten stronger. The game is not quite as slow as it needs to be and as it will be a few years from now, but it has slowed down. It’s almost like the start of his second season.”

“He looks in shape,” said Ian Mahinmi. “He’s gotten stronger. He’s very confident right now.”

As his career progresses, Hachimura will continue to add and enhance different elements to his game. Already, he’s improved as a facilitator from the start of his rookie season, taking on more of a playmaking role with Beal out of the lineup. Hachimura shows no hesitation bringing the ball up the court and initiating the offense after a rebound on the other end. The Wizards are excited by those developments, but know their true difference-making, game-winning impact likely lie further down the line. In the present, however, Washington knows it can count on one thing from Hachimura: unrelenting consistency.

“When he comes into the league, like any young player, you hope that he can get to that consistent level as soon as he can,” Brooks said. “Some players take two, three, four years. He seems to have really knocked that out of the park right away. He comes back and plays with that same consistency, that workman-like attitude. I know what to expect from him every night. He’s going to give you an honest effort and be pretty consistent with his overall offensive and defensive game.”

Rooted at the heart of that consistency is Hachimura’s ability to create the shots that make him most comfortable time and time again.

“He gets to his spots,” Brooks said after Hachimura’s 18-point game against Denver. “I love this about his game. He gets to his spots and he gets on balance and he takes the shot. Those are very high percentage shots and I think he just needs to keep doing that…You can just see; he has a good feel for the game for being a young player in the league.”

Brooks said earlier this week that the was particularly impressed with Hachimura’s ability to find his spots when Denver went into a zone defense, noting that Hachimura may have been more equipped to face such a look having done so recently in college.

But where exactly are Hachimura’s spots?

This season, excluding the Orlando scrimmages, 240 of Hachimura’s 456 field goal attempts came at the rim. On those attempts, Hachimura hit 58.8% – just above league average. Where he thrived, though, was in the mid-range game. On all pull-up jumpers from inside the arc, Hachimura shot 42.4% from the field – a great number for what are considered some of the more difficult shots in the game. According to NBA.com and depicted in the chart below, Hachimura was at or above league average in five of eight mid-range zones.

“I’m comfortable anywhere from mid-range,” Hachimura said after Saturday’s exhibition against the Clippers. “I don’t know the numbers but I’m pretty much comfortable from anywhere I shoot, especially from mid-range – and my three’s coming right now.”

Hachimura said after Saturday’s scrimmage against the Clippers that Wizards general Manager Tommy Sheppard has pushed for him to be more aggressive on both ends of the court. While getting to and executing from his comfort zone is one of his strengths, the Wizards know that if Hachimura can push the boundaries of that comfort zone, the sky is the limit for a player with two-way talents like Hachimura.

“I definitely would love for him to take more threes per game, but it’s all about comfort,” Brooks said. “He definitely has to continue to practice on it, take them in practice and then take some in games when he’s wide open. I think he’s confident in making them. I love the form and his arc is much better. But he still has a comfort zone – 17-foot, 18-foot jump shots – and that’s alright now. There are a lot of guys that have success. He can score it a few different ways. Inside, mid-range and eventually he’s going to be a better 3-point shooter.”

Now the real test begins. Over the next two weeks (and perhaps beyond), Hachimura will face what is likely the biggest challenge of his young career so far. Eight games with high stakes against the best teams in the league – all as the Wizards’ de facto number-one scoring option. If the exhibition period was any indication, Hachimura seems primed and eager to handle such a challenge. Ask Brooks, and he seems unconcerned, trusting in Hachimura’s poise and demeanor to carry him through.

“He’s a calm, very cool competitor,” Brooks said. “You can never tell if he’s having a good game or a bad game. He just comes and does his job and he wants to do the right thing. I love how he plays.”