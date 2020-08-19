Hachimura to represent Wizards at 2020 NBA Draft Lottery

WASHINGTON, DC – Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will represent the team in the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery, which will be held virtually live tomorrow night on ESPN at 8:30 PM EST. GEICO will serve as the presenting sponsor for all Wizards NBA Draft Lottery coverage.

Hachimura was selected with the ninth overall pick by the Wizards in the 2019 NBA Draft, becoming the first Japanese born player drafted in the first round. In his rookie campaign, he averaged 13.5 points, 6.1 rebounds on 46.6 shooting from the field. Hachimura led all rookies in rebounds per game and finished 5th in scoring on the season. He led all rookies with 18 games of at least 10+ points and seven or more rebounds.

The Wizards enter the lottery with the ninth-best odds to win the lottery, with a 4.5% chance to move up to the number one overall selection, and a total percentage chance of 20.2 to land in the top four spots. Washington can only jump into the 1-4 selections or land between the 9-13 spots. The Wizards also will have the 37th overall pick in the draft.

To get fans ready for the NBA Draft Lottery, Wizards play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports Washington, Justin Kutcher will host a Zoom Q&A with Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard with DC12 Club members tomorrow night at 6 p.m. All fans are invited to tune-in to the Wizards Pre-Draft Lottery show at 7 p.m. presented by GEICO with associate partner inclusion for Michelob Ultra tomorrow night on the team’s Twitter (@WashWizards) and Facebook (@Wizards) pages.