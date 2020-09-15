Hachimura named to 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie Second Team

WASHINGTON, DC – The NBA announced today that Wizards forward Rui Hachimura was named to the 2019-20 NBA All-Rookie Second Team. Hachimura is the first Wizards player to be named NBA All-Rookie Second Team since Jarvis Hayes in 2003-04 and the fifth player overall in franchise history to make the squad.

Hachimura was selected with the ninth overall pick by the Wizards in the 2019 NBA Draft, becoming the first Japanese born player drafted in the first round. In his inaugural campaign, he averaged 13.5 points, 6.1 rebounds on 46.6 shooting from the field. Hachimura led all rookies in rebounds per game and finished fifth in scoring among rookies on the season. He also led all rookies with 18 games of at least 10+ points and seven or more rebounds.

The 6-9 forward from Gonzaga posted 10 games of 20+ points, including a career-high 30 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field against the Clippers in Los Angeles on December 1. He was selected to represent the World Team in the Rising Stars Challenge during the 2020 All-Star Weekend in Chicago. In that contest, he posted 14 points (7-of-11 from the field), seven rebounds and four assists in 20 minutes of play.

Hachimura, who received 54 Second Team votes and 10 First Team votes (74 total voting points), joins Miami’s Tyler Herro, Toronto’s Terence Davis II, Chicago’s Coby White, and Charlotte’s P.J. Washington on the team.